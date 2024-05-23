Ohio State makes top six for 2025 Florida defensive lineman

Ohio State football defensive line target, Jarquez Carter, narrowed down his list of schools he’s considering down to six on Wednesday. This was good news for the Buckeyes as Ohio State was amongst the top six alongside Florida, Penn State, UCF, Miami, and Florida State.

The 6-foot-2, 270 pound defensive lineman who attends Newberry high school in Florida, is listed as a four-star recruit and 33rd ranked defensive lineman in the 2025 class by the On3 Industry rankings.

Carter has expressed his interest in Ohio State through the process as he attended the Buckeyes November matchup against Minnesota and made an official visit to Columbus in late March.

The Buckeyes have picked up two edge rusher commits in the 2025 class from Zahir Mathis and London Merritt, but are still yet to land a commitment from an interior defensive lineman in the class.

