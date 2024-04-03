Ohio State gets crystal ball prediction to land four-star running back

Ohio State football got some good news to kick off April. Four-star running back, Jordon Davison has been crystal balled to the Buckeyes by recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong. This coming fresh from a visit to Columbus this past weekend.

Davison is ranked as the No. 7 overall running back in the 2025 class according to 247Sports composite rankings. The timing of the news coincides with the hiring of new running backs coach, Carlos Locklyn.

Even though Texas recruiting insider, Hank South has logged a prediction for Davison to land with the Longhorns, Wiltfong believes this past weekend’s visit was enough to sway the California native to head east to OSU.

Crystal Ball Alert! Ohio State has received a crystal ball for Jordon Davison Position: RB

Class: 2025

Current Ranking: 4 Stars – 0.9581

National Rank: #83 Overall, 7th Best RB

From: Santa Ana, California

Source: Steve Wiltfong pic.twitter.com/Trckxlqnk9 — Ohio State Football Recruiting (@OhioStateFBChat) April 1, 2024

The Buckeyes still face an uphill battle for the talented running back. Davison has recently made visits to Alabama, Texas, and Texas A&M and is yet to narrow his choices.

Many Michigan fans felt like the addition of Tony Alford would lead Davison to the Maize and Blue, but it doesn’t look like that is currently the situation at hand. However, we all know things can change at a moment’s notice in the recruiting world. We’ll keep you posted as things develop.

