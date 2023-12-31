Ohio State football wide receiver Bryson Rodgers plans to enter transfer portal

Ohio State wide receiver Bryson Rodgers plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, he announced on Instagram on Sunday.

Rodgers spent a season with the Buckeyes after he enrolled last January. He appeared in two games, but did not catch a pass.

At a news conference two days before the Cotton Bowl, offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Brian Hartline had praised Rodgers for his development as a freshman.

Sep 23, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Bryson Rodgers (86) walks into the stadium with the team before their game against Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium.

“Bryson’s really done good a job,” Hartline said, “and continued to grow.”

Rodgers signed with the Buckeyes last winter as part of a class stacked with premier receiver recruits. Three of their four highest-ranked prospects were pass catchers, including Brandon Inniss, Noah Rogers and Carnell Tate who were all top-60 overall recruits.

While a four-star recruit like Rogers and Tate, Rodgers was lower ranked as a prospect at No. 357 overall, according to 247Sports’ composite.

Rodgers, who is from Zephyrhills, Florida, would follow defensive lineman Jaden McKenzie and punter Jesse Mirco as the third Ohio State player to enter the portal since its loss to Missouri in the bowl game on Friday to end the year.

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch and can be reached at jkaufman@dispatch.com.

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State football WR Bryson Rodgers plans to enter transfer portal