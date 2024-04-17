Ohio State football recruiting scouting report: Garrett Stover

Ohio State football had another dominant recruiting class and landed a consensus top-five class in the country. Once again, the class features serious star power and was able to snag some amazing talent on the defensive side of the football including an extremely impressive linebacker from its own backyard.

Name: Garrett Stover

High School: Big Walnut (Sunbury, OH)

Height: 6 feet, 0 inches

Weight: 214 pounds

Position: Linebacker

Strengths

Tackle drill with Garrett Stover. pic.twitter.com/OaYyG5U8P1 — Tony Gerdeman (@TonyGerdeman) June 14, 2023

Garrett Stover has surprising speed and unique explosiveness likely hitting the 4.45 seconds range in the forty-yard dash, which should translate to an ability to handle Big Ten speed. He is just an overall excellent athlete with the strength and power to see the field early as well. Given his size and athleticism, versatility will also be a key trait for Stover as he may see some time at safety in addition to linebacker.

Weaknesses

#Buckeyes LB Garrett Stover working on his drops. pic.twitter.com/6ygeVovZwS — Marc Givler (@MarcGivler) January 3, 2024

Stover is listed at 214 pounds and he will need to pack on more weight whether he ends up at linebacker or safety. He will likely end up at a linebacker at Ohio State, because although I believe he is a great athlete, he appears to enjoy coming downhill and attacking much more than playing centerfield.

Comparison: Ryan Shazier

What I would do to see Ryan Shaizer play 5-8 more years. Dude was a special talent. 🥲 pic.twitter.com/bsEogYXQXJ — Portersburgh (@PortersBurgh) February 18, 2024

It’s a lofty comparison and I am by no means saying Stover is going to be one of the best players in Ohio State history like Ryan Shazier was, but they both dominate with their unique mixture of athleticism and instincts. Much like Shazier, Stover will find most success when he is free to roam the second level while being protected by a fierce defensive line.

Expectations

Great rep by Sophomore Athlete Garrett Stover at the @UANextFootball camp! Dude is always locked in and full speed! @GarrettStover2 #PTR pic.twitter.com/XxAFXdBGUN — Big Walnut Football (@BWEagleFB) March 21, 2022

I feel like I am saying this too often now, but Stover has the ability to play sooner than later and eventually be named All-Big Ten. He has enough athleticism to play safety until he bulks up to become a linebacker. If he is a linebacker, he will surely be on the weak side and his level of dominance will be correlated with the strength of the defensive line allowing him to roam free.

