Ohio State Football: Quick recruiting recap from this past weekend
The Buckeyes weren’t just busy on the field this weekend, they are active on the recruiting trail as well. Even though The Game didn’t go Ohio State’s way, it didn’t mean that the weekend was a complete bust. Ryan Day and his staff were active with plenty of recruits who were in Columbus and some that weren’t. Check out some of the action from over the weekend below.
2024 Florida running back Stacy Gage
It’s still GOBUCKS! 🌰🌰
— Stacy Gage (@3stacygage) November 27, 2022
2024 New Jersey safety Vaboue Toure
#BuckeyeNation I’m Here!! 🌰📍
— Vaboue Toure🌟 (@VabxToure) November 25, 2022
2024 Georgia defensive back Raemon Mosby
I will be at Ohio State University this weekend for the big game #GoBuckeyes #BeatBlue @CoachTimWalton @N_Murph @RicoZackery @RecruitWestlake pic.twitter.com/BGOQ4IKnE9
— Raemon J. Mosby ☥ (@rraemonjm) November 24, 2022
2025 California linebacker Weston Port
thank you @OhioStateFB staff and coaches for hosting my family 🌰⭕️
appreciate the hospitality #GoBucks
📷@Garrick_Hodge pic.twitter.com/bf8UND4mF7
— ᴡᴇꜱᴛᴏɴ ᴘᴏʀᴛ (@PortWeston) November 27, 2022
2024 DC offensive lineman Jordan Seaton
Made it Safe!🌰🌰🌰 #GoBuckeyes pic.twitter.com/ZvhWSqXaYT
— Jordan Seaton (@JordanSeaton_) November 26, 2022
2023 Ohio running back Trey Cornist
Just pulled up !! LFGG FIRED UP FOR THIS GAME !! #GoBuckeyes #Beattun pic.twitter.com/3HVM9YbeNt
— TREY CORNIST 🎚 (@Treycornist) November 26, 2022
2026 Florida wide receiver Malachi Toney with an offer
EXTREMELY BLESSED TO RECEIVE AN OFFER FROM THE OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY 🌰🅾️@brianhartline @247Sports @Andrew_Ivins @D2Dperformance @CB_Tha_1 pic.twitter.com/D9GJEI9Rma
— Malachi Toney (@MALACHITONEY2) November 26, 2022
2023 Ohio offensive line commit Luke Montgomery and younger brother uncommitted 2025 quarterback Ryan
Had a great time in Columbus with the entire family. What a beautiful day and top notch atmosphere. Tough one for OSU and hats off to UM.@lukeMonty8 @RyanMonty2025 @Cmmonty1 pic.twitter.com/U9rnAJxeNb
— Mike Montgomery (@montymont6) November 27, 2022
2023 Florida wide receiver commit Bryson Rodgers
forever locked in.buckeye for life.🤞🏾🌰 #gobucks pic.twitter.com/NjE6jfayRz
— Bryson Rodgers (@IBryson13) November 27, 2022
2024 Florida wide receiver Kason Stokes, brother of Kye
Had a great time at The Ohio State University game against TTUN @ryandaytime @brianhartline @OhioStateFB @kye_stokes @rickyreddd023 pic.twitter.com/LU0DhOoGPF
— Kason “k” Stokes 3⭐️ (@kason_stokes) November 27, 2022
2024 Nevada jumbo athlete Tyler Miller
Amazing game to spend time with family in OH! @OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/f893AUhYTZ
— Tyler Miller⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@TylerMMiller77) November 27, 2022
2024 Maryland wide receiver Elijah Moore with an offer
Extremely Blessed to receive an offer from The Ohio State University!@OhioStateFB @ryandaytime @brianhartline #GoBuckeyes pic.twitter.com/l9oN8QXBO1
— Elijah Moore👑♌️🖤 (@3lijahmoore) November 27, 2022
2024 Virginia linebacker Kristopher Jones
Had a Great time this weekend in Columbus🌰📍Thank you to all the coaches and staff for having me #GoBucks #BuckeyesNation #DevelopedHere @TAscension pic.twitter.com/bDdUh6q1bf
— Kristopher C Jones (@bigkris4422) November 28, 2022