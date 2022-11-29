Ohio State Football: Quick recruiting recap from this past weekend

The Buckeyes weren’t just busy on the field this weekend, they are active on the recruiting trail as well. Even though The Game didn’t go Ohio State’s way, it didn’t mean that the weekend was a complete bust. Ryan Day and his staff were active with plenty of recruits who were in Columbus and some that weren’t. Check out some of the action from over the weekend below.

2024 Florida running back Stacy Gage

It’s still GOBUCKS! 🌰🌰 — Stacy Gage (@3stacygage) November 27, 2022

2024 New Jersey safety Vaboue Toure

2024 Georgia defensive back Raemon Mosby

2025 California linebacker Weston Port

thank you @OhioStateFB staff and coaches for hosting my family 🌰⭕️

appreciate the hospitality #GoBucks

📷@Garrick_Hodge pic.twitter.com/bf8UND4mF7 — ᴡᴇꜱᴛᴏɴ ᴘᴏʀᴛ (@PortWeston) November 27, 2022

2024 DC offensive lineman Jordan Seaton

2023 Ohio running back Trey Cornist

Just pulled up !! LFGG FIRED UP FOR THIS GAME !! #GoBuckeyes #Beattun pic.twitter.com/3HVM9YbeNt — TREY CORNIST 🎚 (@Treycornist) November 26, 2022

2026 Florida wide receiver Malachi Toney with an offer

2023 Ohio offensive line commit Luke Montgomery and younger brother uncommitted 2025 quarterback Ryan

Had a great time in Columbus with the entire family. What a beautiful day and top notch atmosphere. Tough one for OSU and hats off to UM.@lukeMonty8 @RyanMonty2025 @Cmmonty1 pic.twitter.com/U9rnAJxeNb — Mike Montgomery (@montymont6) November 27, 2022

2023 Florida wide receiver commit Bryson Rodgers

2024 Florida wide receiver Kason Stokes, brother of Kye

2024 Nevada jumbo athlete Tyler Miller

Amazing game to spend time with family in OH! @OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/f893AUhYTZ — Tyler Miller⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@TylerMMiller77) November 27, 2022

2024 Maryland wide receiver Elijah Moore with an offer

2024 Virginia linebacker Kristopher Jones

Had a Great time this weekend in Columbus🌰📍Thank you to all the coaches and staff for having me #GoBucks #BuckeyesNation #DevelopedHere @TAscension pic.twitter.com/bDdUh6q1bf — Kristopher C Jones (@bigkris4422) November 28, 2022

