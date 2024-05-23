Ohio State football offers 2026 North Carolina cornerback

Ohio State football’s secondary has earned the right to its moniker, BIA — or “Best in America.”

The Buckeyes are looking to once again back that up in the 2026 class after having offered one of the nations best, in North Carolina’s Samari Matthews. At 6-foot and 180-pounds, he fits the mold of an elite corner and his recruiting ranking backs that up.

Matthews is the nations No. 83 overall prospect and 6th ranked cornerback in the country according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. It has been quite the week for him, as not only did the Buckeyes offer but so did Georgia and Duke.

Currently, Ohio State does not have a commitment at the position in the 2026 class, but it does have two elite verbals in the 2025 cycle with Devin Sanchez and Na’eem Offord.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire