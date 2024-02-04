Scouts view: Ohio State’s newest commit, 5-star cornerback Na’eem Offord

Ohio State football kept its recruiting momentum going on Sunday as 2025 5-star Alabama cornerback, Na’eem Offord, committed to the Buckeyes.

Yet another recruiting win for Tim Walton, who has transformed his corners room into a plethora of elite prospects which includes Offord and his 5-star classmate, Devin Sanchez. If they both ultimately do sign with Ohio State, it would be the second time that the Buckeyes got the top two corners in the country following 2017 with Jeff Okudah and Shaun Wade.

After watching Offord’s junior highlight film, it’s easy to see why he is considered the top corner in his class. Find out what kind of skill set he will bring with him to Columbus below.

Instincts

Scout’s view

You love seeing corners who can read plays before they happen and Offord fits that mold. He not only does that, but has the speed to make the play, either picking off the pass or breaking it up. Offord consistently puts himself in great position to be disruptive in the passing game.

Physicality

Scout’s view

The days of corners just playing the ball is gone, they have to be complete and Offord is. He’s not afraid of contact, he’s physical enough to come up and make tackles when he rarely gives up yardage. His timing is elite when breaking on passes. Offord can play physical at the line of scrimmage as well, his press off the line is fantastic.

Versatility

Scout’s view

At 6-foot, 1-inches and 185-pounds, not only can Offord play corner, he can make plays from the safety position as well. There is no doubt in my mind that he could play the nickel also, he’s that good. His man coverage is some of the best that you’ll see from a high school prospect. Offord is great at zone coverage as well.

Special teams

Scout’s view

The lack of a return game for Ohio State has been very well documented and it looks like Offord will give the Buckeyes another solid option as a returner. He returned multiple punts to the house during his junior season, showing his vision and speed as big time assets. Offord could return kickoffs as well, but his ability to return punts is fantastic.

Na’eem Offord’s outlook

What to expect

It’s going to be hard to crack the starting lineup with so much talent in the cornerback room, but Offord has the skill set to play early in his Buckeye career. He’ll most likely be in the two-deep as soon as he arrives on campus, then getting major playing time his next two seasons. It wouldn’t surprise me at all the see Offord be a three-and-gone corner.

