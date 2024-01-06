What to expect from Ohio State’s newest commit, five-star corner Devin Sanchez

Ohio State football secondary coach Tim Walton has done it again, getting a commitment from 2025 five-star Texas cornerback Devin Sanchez.

After signing two elite corners in Aaron Scott and Bryce West in the 2024 cycle, adding another top prospect is just making the room stronger for the future. Sanchez will come in as the highest rated of the all, as he is the No. 2 cornerback and 6th overall prospect in the country according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

There is so much to like about Sanchez’s game, and after watching his junior season highlights, the sky is the limit for the newest Buckeyes. Find out below what qualities of his game stuck out to me the most

Elite size

5-star 2025 CB Devin Sanchez going through a private workout with Tim Walton. pic.twitter.com/3jzJN6LvVH — Garrick Hodge (@Garrick_Hodge) June 20, 2023

Scouts view

You don’t see many players that posses Sanchez’s size, 6-foot, 2-inches and 170-pounds, playing on the outside. Normally they end up at wide receiver, so going up against bigger opponents isn’t an issue. He’s got long arms as well and uses them to his advantage, batting away passes and picked them off when given the opportunity.

Ball hawk

Class of 2025 North Shore (Tx) High 4⭐️ DB Devin Sanchez was impressive in tonight’s win. Sanchez came up with huge INT to seal the game in 4th Quarter and made some nice plays in coverage. He plans on visiting Houston this weekend and potentially OU on the 5th. #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/grvjtV1qT9 — Jackson DiPasquale (@jackson_dipVYPE) October 28, 2022

Scouts view

Speaking of Sanchez picking off passes, he’s got great hands, but what sets him apart are his instincts. He reads quarterbacks eyes extremely well, gets great breaks on balls, and is able to pick them off. As we saw the cornerback production increase for the Buckeyes secondary this season, when Sanchez arrives in Columbus, there won’t be a drop off in that aspect when throwing to his side.

Hips

2025 North Shore CB Devin Sanchez (@Devin2416) with the lockdown coverage. pic.twitter.com/jVqA9fY0SC — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) September 30, 2022

Scouts view

Another elite aspect of Sanchez’s game is his ability to flip his hips while in coverage. His movements fit exactly what you want to see from elite corners, and even when he’s “beaten,” he can change his direction quickly and get back into position to defend the pass.

Special teams

Scouts view

This aspect of Sanchez’s game will get him on the field immediately, as he’s able to use his length and speed to come off the edge and block kicks. It seems like an eternity since the Buckeyes have blocked a kick and this young man could change that if it doesn’t happen in 2024. Sanchez also is a solid returner, again, using his speed along with great vision to get upfield and gain yards.

Devin Sanchez’s outlook

Galena Park (Texas) North Shore 2025 4 ⭐️ CB Devin Sanchez is not someone you wanna throw at.@Devin2416 | @adamgorney pic.twitter.com/Qw0MZoDr30 — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) January 28, 2023

What to expect early

As just mentioned, Sanchez should at least carve out a role on special teams early in his career. However, it won’t surprise me to see him getting time as a rotational corner as soon as he lands on campus. Sanchez is the type of player that shouldn’t be wasted on the bench and could very well be a three-and-done player. Buckeye Nation should be very excited about the elite skill set that Sanchez brings to Columbus.

