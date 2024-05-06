Ohio State football 2025 in-state edge rusher will commit in early July

There will be some early fireworks on July 3rd for a team, and the hope is that Ohio State football will be celebrating then.

In-state 2025 edge rusher Justin Hill will make his commitment that day, as he will choose from Oregon, USC, Alabama and the Buckeyes. The Winton Woods defender is viewed as one of the nations top recruits, rankins as the No. 126th player and 13th edge rusher according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Hill will make official visits to each of his final four schools ahead of his commitment date, and there is no doubt that the red carpet will be rolled out for him when he makes a return to Columbus.

With no crystal ball picks logged, it’s hard to get a feel for where Hill is leaning, but you have to believe that his home state school has a slight advantage heading into his officials.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire