Ohio State football 2025 offensive tackle target Avery Gach to commit on Friday

Ohio State football has a big need at offensive line, and it may have the issue addressed on Friday.

Avery Gach, a 2025 Michigan offensive tackle will make his commitment on Friday, as he will choose from four schools: Michigan State, Wisconsin, Michigan or the Buckeyes. At 6-foot, 5-inches and 290-pounds, the tackle is a very highly rated prospect, as he’s the No. 236 overall player and 15th interior offensive lineman according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

At the current moment, it doesn’t look like Ohio State will be the pick, as every single one of the eight 247Sports Crystal Ball picks are in favor of the Wolverines.

Tomorrow is the commitment day! What jersey do I look the best in? Where do you think I should go? 👀💯🔥@MSU_Football @UMichFootball @OhioStateFB @BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/zxzn9EUGi2 — Avery Gach (@AveryGach) May 2, 2024

Currently, Ohio State has one offensive lineman in its 2025 class, tackle Carter Lowe.

Contact/Follow @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire