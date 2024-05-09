Ohio State commit Chris Henry Jr. suggests an elite recruit will join him

Recruiting is all about relationships, and it’s not just with the perspective player and the coaching staff, the potential teammates play a part as well.

That could very well be the case with 2026 Ohio State football wide receiver commit, Chris Henry Jr., and 2025 uncommitted running back, Jordon Davison. Both of them attend the same high school, Mater Dei, and will be teammates for the first time this coming season.

Henry Jr. might know where Davison is leaning, after his social media post when asked what the backs emoji meant. The 5-foot, 11-inch, 203-pound prospect is coming off an unofficial visit to Columbus and has recent trimmed his list down to just four schools; Alabama, Oregon, Michigan and Ohio State.

Viewed as one of the top recruits in the country, ranking as the No. 98 overall prospect and 7th back according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, Ohio State has put in the work during his recruitment.

The Buckeyes are in good position with Davison and hopefully him and Henry Jr. do become teammates at the next level.

