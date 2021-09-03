Ohio State beats Minnesota: Three things we learned

The Ohio State football team defeated the Minnesota Golden Gophers 45-31 and are now undefeated sitting at 1-0 after taking care of its first Big Ten game. Next week Ohio State will get Oregon at home, but before moving on let’s reflect on what we just watched.

To recap C.J. Stroud had 294 yards passing, Miyan Williams had 125 yards rushing and Chris Olave led all receivers with 117 yards receiving. The Buckeyes played well, but let’s talk about the three things that were most noticeable.

It wasn’t all good, but OSU showed the toughness, resiliency, and talent to notch a win on the road in the Big Ten, and that’s never a bad thing.

Minnesota scored far too many points

Minnesota goes for it on 4th-and-1, and Mohamed Ibrahim breaks free for a 56-yard gain. First big play of the night for Minnesota's offense, and they're at the 15-yard line. — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) September 3, 2021

It is a well known fact that the team that scores more points, or that’s the urban legend I once heard. Even though the Golden Gophers didn’t score more points, they still put up a bushel, tallying 31 points for an offense that isn’t exactly known for putting up a ton of points.

The Minnesota offense is predictable, one-dimensional and one of their stars, receiver Chris Autman-Bell wasn’t even available for today’s game. If the Buckeyes don’t improve on defense, it could be a long day against Oregon next week.

TreVeyon Henderson is the real deal

Those cleats HAVE to be smokin' 💨 https://t.co/BR5QlWO9Eo — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) September 3, 2021

The Ohio State running back room is loaded, but it’s clear that TreVeyon Henderson is electric and brings an element of explosion and speed that the other backs don’t have.

Henderson received two carries for 15 yards and one big reception that he took 70 yards to the house. He maybe isn’t ready to take the whole lead back load, but he deserves an uptick in touches and you have to believe that’s coming in the near future.

The Buckeyes run defense is bad

Minnesota defense playing sounder run defense than Ohio State's defense was not on my Bingo card, even if Mo Ibrahim rushing for 100 in the game was. — RJ Young (@RJ_Young) September 3, 2021

I know, I already mentioned my disappointment with the defense, but it was bad enough to warrant a second mention. I feel the need to specifically vent about the run defense. Ohio State had eight guys in the box a majority of the game and the Golden Gophers still had over 200 yards rushing.

Now, most of the time the D was going against a six and seven-man offensive line (what a novel idea), but you have to find a way to clog things up, string it out, and be gap sound. There is clearly some work to do in prep leading up Oregon next week.

