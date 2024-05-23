Ohio State basketball tickets vs. Texas in Las Vegas on sale now

Ohio State will tip off the 2024-25 basketball season on Monday, November 4, against the Texas Longhorns in the Hall of Fame series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. If you’re looking for a reason to head west, tickets are on sale now.

You can purchase tickets for the game from the Hall of Fame ticketing website. Ticket prices are reasonable and range from $36 plus taxes and fees behind the hoops, all the way up to $97 plus taxes and fees around midcourt. All seats are in the lower bowl as it looks like the upper deck will be closed off.

The tickets will also feature the season opener on the Women’s side. Defending national champion South Carolina will take on Michigan in the first game of the doubleheader.

Texas should be a good test for the Buckeyes to open the season. The Longhorns went 21-13 and made the second round of the NCAA Tournament as a No. 7 seed before being knocked out by No. 2 seed Tennessee.

Viva Las Vegas 🔴🎲 We’re kicking off our 2024-2025 campaign in Nevada taking on @TexasMBB in the @HOFSeries 🗣️ Secure your spot NOW ➡️ https://t.co/aC5l5Qto4M#Team126 | #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/fROQYM0BAA — Ohio State Hoops 🌰 (@OhioStateHoops) May 21, 2024

This will be just the second meeting between Ohio State and Texas. In the only previous matchup, the Buckeyes were victorious over the Longhorns by a score of 71-65 during a NIT second-round contest in Columbus, on March 17, 1986.

