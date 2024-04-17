Ohio State basketball to open season in Las Vegas vs. SEC opponent

As if you needed another reason to travel to Las Vegas, now you have one. According to college basketball insider, Jon Rothstein, Ohio State will open the season in Sin City on Monday, November 4, against the Texas Longhorns at T-Mobile Arena. It’ll be the first college basketball game of the entire season.

Texas had a decent season last year, going 21-13 and making the second round of the NCAA Tournament as a No. 7 seed before being knocked out by No. 2 seed Tennessee.

As you are fully aware at this point, the Buckeyes missed the NCAA Tournament for the second-straight season but ended the year with plenty of momentum under new head coach Jake Diebler. They will be looking to capitalize on that and start of the year on the right foot out in the desert (enter your gambling jokes here).

NEWS: Texas and Ohio State will meet in a neutral site game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on November 4th to open the 2024-25 college basketball season, according to multiple sources.https://t.co/5LV1sSMNsZ — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 15, 2024

This will be just the second meeting between the two programs.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire