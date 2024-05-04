Ohio State basketball lands another huge transfer

It’s been a rollercoaster of a first offseason for Ohio State basketball’s new head coach Jake Diebler.

After seeing three of five starters leave the program either via the transfer portal or eligibility, the Buckeyes responded with replacements that have been potentially better than the players that moved on.

First it was guard Meechie Johnson, then center Aaron Bradshaw, followed by small forward Micah Parrish. On Friday the list got a bit longer as former Duke power forward Sean Stewart committed to the Buckeyes.

When he signed with the Blue Devils, Stewart was ranked as the No. 17 overall player and 5th at his position by the 247Sports Composite Rankings, giving him 5-star status.

The roster reconstruction under Diebler, has been impressive. Getting an experienced guard in Johnson, shooting with Parrish and size in both Bradshaw and now Stewart. An extremely exciting offseason which will bring plenty of hope for the upcoming Buckeye basketball season.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire