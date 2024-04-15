Ohio State basketball lands huge commitment through the portal

With John Calipari out the door at Kentucky after a surprising move to Arkansas many of the Wildcats players and recruits have decided to go elsewhere.

Thus far Kentucky has had four recruits decommit and three players enter the transfer portal. Among those to enter the transfer portal is 7-foot-1, 226 pound center, Aaron Bradshaw.

He appeared in 26 games with 10 starts in his true freshman season this year where he played an average of 13.7 minutes per game averaging 4.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 0.7 blocks for the Wildcats.

Bradshaw is a good rim protector with a high ceiling on both ends of the floor. He was a highly sought after recruit in the 2023 class as he ranked as the 4th overall player and top center in the class on the 247Sports Composite rankings.

✔️Committed🌰 Kentucky transfer Aaron Bradshaw has officially committed to The Ohio State University! O-H!#GoBucks🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/kKFfqPFoLR — The Ohio State Hoops Insider (@OSUHoopsInsider) April 15, 2024

This is a massive addition for the Buckeyes as between Felix Okpara and Bradshaw, they have two good options in the front court with both providing excellent rim protection and improving offensive games.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion. Follow Evan Bachman on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire