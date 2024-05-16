Justin Frye, Ohio State add to 2025 OL recruiting big board, offer 4-star Ziyare Addison

Ohio State was the last school 2025 four-star offensive tackle Ziyare Addison was waiting for.

Addison, a 6-foot-5, 285-pound tackle out of Riverview, Florida, said he already had a relationship with multiple coaches on Ohio State’s staff, including offensive coordinator and former UCLA coach Chip Kelly and running backs coach Carlos Locklyn, who was recently hired from Oregon. Kelly and Locklyn, Addison said, encouraged Ohio State offensive line coach Justin Frye to “get after this kid too.”

Even with an official visit schedule set with Georgia, UCLA, Florida, Florida State, Penn State and Oregon, Addison earned an Ohio State offer Thursday morning, one he said he was hoping for.

More Ohio State football recruits: Where are Ohio State's two 2024 signees in the final 247Sports rankings?

“You know, I got Georgia, Alabama, USC,” Addison said. “But I feel this was the last stone I was really looking for in my recruiting process.

“If you don’t know who Ziyare Addison is before, I feel like you should know who he is now.”

2025 offensive line prospect Ziyare Addison talks about his recruitment process on Jan. 28, 2023 at FSU's Junior Day.

Who is Ziyare Addison?

A 190-pound defensive end and tight end coming into high school, Addison moved to tackle and grew to 285 pounds. Within months of the position switch, he had the attention of Florida State and earned an offer after a recruiting camp.

Addison, the No. 211 player and the No. 22 offensive tackle in the country per 247Sports’ composite rankings, said Frye likes his 8-foot-5 wingspan, something he said is rare for an offensive lineman.

Even with official visits scheduled, Addison said Ohio State is in his “top seven,” and that he hopes to get to campus for possibly a midweek official visit this summer with an August decision date looming.

If he chooses the Buckeyes, he said he knows what they would get.

“You’ll get one of the best linemen to ever come out of Ohio State,” Addison said.

Is Justin Frye re-setting his 2025 offensive line big board?

Sep 2, 2023; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive line coach Justin Frye watches warm ups prior to the NCAA football game at Indiana University Memorial Stadium. Ohio State won 23-3.

Frye has been busy adding to his offensive line big board in the 2025 class.

Addison is another in a string of offers Frye has extended over the course of the spring contact period, one that includes California four-star tackle Jackson Lloyd, Mississippi four-star interior lineman Mario Nash Jr., Texas three-star interior lineman Henry Fenuku and Georgia three-star Andrew Stargel, who Ohio State sees at center.

And Frye doesn’t seem to be wasting time.

After receiving an offer April 26, Stargel was in Columbus for an unofficial visit May 10, and has an unofficial visit scheduled with the Buckeyes June 7-9.

“(They are) telling me and proving to me that they can develop me into the best man and the best football player,” Stargel said.

Lloyd was also on Ohio State’s campus May 11 after earning an offer May 7.

More on Justin Frye: Why Justin Frye is looking for violence from Ohio State football's offensive line

Ohio State has one offensive line commitment in the 2025 class in Toledo four-star tackle Carter Lowe. But the Buckeyes have their eyes set on the top target in the class: five-star David Sanders Jr., who has made multiple trips to Columbus in 2024, and reportedly has an official visit scheduled June 21-23.

Ohio State is also in on players such as Alabama four-star Micah DeBose and Maryland three-star Joshua Blackston.

Ohio State already lost out on four-star offensive line target Avery Gach, who committed to Michigan.

Since 2020, Ohio State has averaged more than four offensive line signees in each recruiting class. In the spring recruiting period, Frye seems to be widening his net even with top targets still available.

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

cgay@dispatch.com

@_ColinGay

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Why 2025 OL Ziyare Addison is considering Ohio State