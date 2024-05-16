2025 4-star cornerback Blake Woodby ends commitment to Ohio State football. What it means:

Ohio State has reportedly lost a commitment from a 2025 cornerback.

According to multiple reports, four-star cornerback Blake Woodby has ended his commitment to Ohio State after committing to the program in October over Oregon, Georgia, Tennessee and Alabama.

Woodby, a Baltimore native, is the No. 66 player and the No. 7 cornerback in the 2025 class per 247Sports' composite rankings.

Recruit Blake Woodby watches Ohio State warm up before playing Penn State Oct. 21, 2023 at Ohio Stadium.

“That type of program, it’s fast-paced, it’s every day, it’s a commitment… the day starts early and it ends late,” St. Francis Academy football coach Messay Hailemariam said of Woodby shortly after he committed. “Blake is in a position or at least in the business of understanding what it’s going to be like for him. His commitment is so big that he will excel in that type of environment.”

Ohio State offered Woodby in December 2022 and visited Columbus multiple times, including most recently for the Buckeyes' 37-17 win against Maryland Oct. 7.

Since Woodby's commitment, Ohio State added each of the top two cornerbacks in the 2024 class in five stars Na'eem Offord and Devin Sanchez. Ohio State is also pursuing five-star Dorian Brew, the No. 4 cornerback in the class.

Since 2020, Ohio State has averaged more than two cornerbacks in each recruiting class. In 2023, the Buckeyes landed three: Aaron Scott, Bryce West and Miles Lockhart.

