Ogden family complete Rochdale takeover

Rochdale finished 11th in the National League this season in their first campaign outside the English Football League [Rex Features]

The Ogden family have completed their £2m takeover of National League side Rochdale.

They submitted their bid last month after American firm World Soccer Holdings' period of exclusivity ended.

Cameron Ogden, who has bought an equal stake with his brother Edward and sister Tiffany, will join the board of directors as co-chairman, alongside current chairman Simon Gauge.

“Our family has a deep connection to Rochdale, and we envisage the club becoming an integral part of the local community," Cameron Ogden told the club website.

“We do not underestimate the challenges that lie ahead, and we will work tirelessly towards achieving our ambitions.”

The new board has set out three key aspirations: to return to the EFL within three years, for the club to be self-sustainable within five years and to "significantly increase the social value we bring to the local community".

The board has also given its support to head coach Jimmy McNulty after the club's 11th-placed finish in the National League this season.