OG Anunoby's status up in air after leaving Game 2 of Knicks-Pacers with hamstring injury

The already-undermanned Knicks were put to the test twice on Wednesday during their gutsy Game 2 win over the Indiana Pacers in front of a frenzied crowd at Madison Square Garden.

First, Jalen Brunson exited with around three minutes to go in the first quarter and remained out through halftime due to a sore foot.

Then, OG Anunoby left late in the third quarter after coming up lame due to his hamstring. He was soon ruled out for the remainder of the game.

With Anunoby out and Brunson back but running on fumes a bit, the Knicks persevered as they took a 2-0 series lead that they'll carry with them into Game 3 in Indiana on Friday night.

But while Brunson said he should be good to go, Anunoby's status is up in the air.

Speaking after the game, head coach Tom Thibodeau didn't have an update on Anunoby, saying he hadn't yet spoken to the Knicks' medical staff.

After suffering his injury, Anunoby gingerly walked off the court under his own power and headed to the locker room.

Before getting hurt, Anunoby was having a tour de force performance.

He scored 28 points in 28 minutes while pulling down four rebounds and dishing three assists. And he was aggressive, especially when it came to getting in the lane and finishing down low.

With Anunoby out for the entire fourth quarter, the Knicks operated with a six-man rotation -- something that will likely not be sustainable for an entire game if Anunoby is forced to miss additional time.