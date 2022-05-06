Offseason grades for all 32 NFL teams

Report card time

Gary Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Things have settled now that the NFL draft is in the rearview mirror for the fans and franchises. When it came to choosing college talent from the 2022 NFL draft, what teams did well and excelled? Which ones flopped? And how has that translated to the overall offseason? Glad you asked..

Arizona Cardinals

Michael Chow-Arizona Republic

The Cardinals will do anything to keep Kyler Murray happy. While he wasn’t a pick, the acquisition of the erratic Hollywood Brown for a draft choice feels like doing what the quarterback wants… rather than adding strength to the wide receiver room. The Cardinals added another former Sooner teammate of Murray in Marquise Hayes in Round 7. Only a matter of time before Bob Stoops becomes head coach, right? Trey McBride in the second round will work well with Zach Ertz, who thrived after coming over from the Philadelphia Eagles.

But now DeAndre Hopkins is suspended for six games. How did Kliff Kingsbury get an extension? Grade: C

Atlanta Falcons

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons filled a major need with Drake London at the 8th pick. Was the USC wideout the best receiver in the draft? They also wisely looked to the future by grabbing Desmond Ridder of Cincinnati. The Bearcat likely will see action in 2022 because there is zero guarantee Marcus Mariota will last a month let alone 17 games. They lose Matt Ryan to Indianapolis, which is fine, and Calvin Ridley to suspension for gambling. Arthur Smith has his hands full. Grade: C+

Baltimore Ravens

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

John Harbaugh and the Ravens’ front office know what they are doing when it comes to drafts. This process is a model for what to do when you don’t have high picks but still come away with a brilliant group. Notre Dame DB Kyle Hamilton at 14 and Tyler Linderbaum at 25 are pure larcenies. It will be fun to keep an eye on massive Daniel Faalele as he makes the transition to the NFL. The Ravens also were able to rebuild their running game through free agency. If they stay healthy, this will be a force in the AFC North. Grade: A+

Buffalo Bills

The Enquirer

James Cook won’t be Dalvin, so Bills fans should get those dreams out of their heads. However, the Georgia RB is great at catching passes out of the backfield. Kaiir Elam will help in the secondary while Tra’Davious White recuperates. A rookie CB still is risky. White needs to return sooner than later. The pick to watch came in round six when the Bills got punter Matt Araiza from San Diego State. He has a thunder leg but teams shied from Araiza because of concerns over hang time. This could turn out to be a mega-steal. Adding Von Miller to the defense helps for at least a couple of years, right? Rodger Saffold bolsters the O-Line. Not a big fan of O.J. Howard addition. Grade: B

Carolina Panthers

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

The Panthers scored big — and we mean big — with North Carolina State OT Ikem Ekwonu at No. 6 overall. Matt Corral and the luggage that comes with the Ole Miss quarterback felt like a reach at No. 94 overall. He could have been had later. And no one is going to complain when you get a stud Penn State linebacker line Brandon Smith at 120. On the free-agent fron, Johnny Hekker still has plenty of leg and like D’Onta Foreman as a complement and safety belt should Christian McCaffrey get injured once again. Grade: C

Chicago Bears

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears needed to add to their offense but waited until Round 3 before going after a wide receiver. Matt Eberflus is a defense-first coach and that was apparent by taking Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker, 1-2. Love the fact that Brisker’s grandfather was ABA legend John Brisker. If the grandson brings the attitude the grandfather had, look out opposing wide receivers. Equanimeous Brown from Green Bay via free agency should add to wide receivers. Losing Allen Robinson is brutal. Grade: C-

Cincinnati Bengals

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

After the way the secondary had its issues, the Bengals were wise to use their first two picks on players who can bolster it. Five of the six picks were on the defensive side of the ball, which makes total sense given how strong Joe Burrow & Co. are. Plenty of beef was added via free agency to the offensive line. Joe Burrow will love having former LSU OT La’el Collins in front of him. Grade A

Cleveland Browns

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland still has Baker Mayfield, which means the Browns weren’t able to flip the QB for draft picks … in 2022. Alex Wright can be nasty and just adds to a defensive line that already has plenty of edge. Love grabbing David Bell of Purdue in the third round. Feels like LSU kicker Cade York and his 15 field goals of 50 yards or more was a bit of a reach in the fourth. Free agency was a mish-mash but they did land punter Corey Bojorquez to fill a need. How many games will Deshaun Watson wind up suspended? If it is half the season or more, drop this a full grade. Grade: B-

Dallas Cowboys

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Staying true to being contrarian and ignoring character, Dallas took Tyler Smith in the first, hitting the former issue, and Sam Williams in the second, addressing the latter. When your first two choices bring many questions, the rest of the selections can’t overcome that. Not surprising Jerry Jones found his way to the Arkansas roster for a player in the fifth round. Amari Cooper was dealt. James Washington comes in from Pittsburgh. That feels like a minus move. Dante Fowler keeps bouncing around the league. Grade: C-

Denver Broncos

John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports

The Broncos scored in the draft and in the postseason. They landed Russell Wilson, which was huge. Oh, and Greg Dulcich in the third round will more than replace Noah Fant. Talking about stepping into a good situation, which is what Nathaniel Hackett has done in the Mile High City. Grade: A+

Detroit Lions

[Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

Aidan Hutchinson should have gone first so the Lions should send a gift to the Jaguars. James Williams adds a dynamic WR to the offense and do not be surprised if Josh Paschal becomes a driving force with Hutchinson on a blossoming defense. Dan Campbell’s Lions should get better. D.J. Chark helps at wide receiver via free agency. Grade: B+

Green Bay Packers

(Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORK)

Can’t wait for the non-stop discussion about whether Green Bay is going to take a WR in the first round will end. Probably when Aaron Rodgers retires, right? The Packers didn’t reach for a wideout and took a pair of Dawgs in the first two rounds. Bravo. Moving up for Christian Watson will pay off in the long and short game. The defense got better and there was actually no way to panic and try and replace Davante Adams. Grade: B

Houston Texans

: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Derek Stingley at three felt like a player who Houston could have had if it traded back. His best year was 2019 in college and that is a concern. Kenyon Green should do a solid job in front of Davis Mills, if the quarterback is Davis Mills. After tumult and controversy, Deshaun Watson is gone and maybe Houston can try and stick to putting a competitive team on the field for Lovie Smith. Grade: B-

Indianapolis Colts

USAT

No first-round pick but Indy did collect a couple of players who should help Matt Ryan and the offense. Jelani Woods is a huge target at tight end. Bernhard Raimann will just add a big nasty to the offensive line. The question isn’t for 2022 but the future: Who will be the franchise QB in the long run? Ryan is just another spoke in the wheel that has had Philip Rivers and Carson Wentz in recent years. Grade: C

Kansas City Chiefs

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Andy Reid knew the Chiefs needed to strengthen the defense and likely did that with Trent McDuffie in the first. Still have to wonder what collapsed with Tyrann Mathieu. Better late than never to mend fences. Oh, that isn’t happening. George Karlaftis will likely be boom or bust but if he hits it enables Chris Jones to thrive inside. Skyy Moore is no Tyreek Hill, which will be quickly realized. Grade: C

Las Vegas Raiders

USAT

Las Vegas made its score long before the draft, landing Davante Adams from Green Bay. The Raiders waited until the third round before they grabbed Dylan Parham. The fourth-round pick Zamir White and not picking up the fifth-year option on Josh Jacobs shows the team fears for its backfield. Going to be intriguing to see how the 15 Georgia players who were selected wind up faring in the NFL. The Raiders decided not to pick up the fifth-year option on any of their three first-round picks from 2019. That’s bad scouting. Grade: B-

Los Angeles Chargers

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

One-time Davidson players are usually NBA draft picks. However, Zion Johnson made it from the Wildcats to Boston College to the Chargers, where he will have to protect Justin Herbert. Don’t be stunned if fourth-rounder Isaiah Spiller adds lightning to the backfield with Austin Ekeler. Khalil Mack is a wonderful pickup for the defense. Grade: B

Los Angeles Rams

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Rams didn’t pick until near the end of Day 2. They bolstered the offensive line and added some DBs. Remember this is a team that stole Jordan Fuller in the sixth round so don’t be surprised if any of the multiple secondary picks wind up sticking and contributing. Grade: C

Miami Dolphins

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Most of the Miami moves saw draft picks go elsewhere. They drafted a Georgia LB in Channing Tindall and he was one of the major spokes in the Dawgs’ defense. If you only have a quartet of picks, why waste one on a quarterback and another on a wideout when you have Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle already? Grade: C+

Minnesota Vikings

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

For some reason, the draftcasts thought the Vikings needed to pick a quarterback. Kellen Mond must have not wowed anyone. The first two picks were beyond solid as Cine and Booth — if he can stay healthy — will add to the secondary in the long run. New regime gets a fresh start but still is lengths behind GB. Grade: B

New England Patriots

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Let’s see who has the last laugh on Cole Strange, Bill Belichick or everyone else? Expect the guard from Chattanooga to turn into a strong piece of the New England OL. Tyquan Thornton is just another indictment of how bad the N’Keal Harry choice was. Marcus Jones is dynamic as a return man, however, that part of the NFL game has dissipated. Bailey Zappe makes for another curious but intriguing choice with Mac Jones ensconced at QB. Grade: B

New Orleans Saints

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Olave means New Orleans should have two fantastic Ohio State WRs if they can get and keep Michael Thomas on the field. Trevor Penning eats up a lot of space and defenders. The weird pick is Jordan Jackson from Air Force, who actually didn’t believe he was being drafted when the call came. He’s immediately available through a deferment. Jameis Winston as the winner of the quarterback battle doesn’t inspire confidence. Grade: C

New York Giants

USAT

Everyone and anyone were gushing over the Jets. The co-tenants at MetLife did quite well through the first seven picks. Kayvon Thibodeaux has the potential to be a superstar and teaming Evan Neal with Andrew Thomas should make any quarterback better protected. They added more linemen to protect Daniel Jones, who didn’t have his fifth-year option picked up. The last chance for the No. 1 draft pick from Duke. Grade: B+

New York Jets

The Record

The first four picks have the potential to have long NFL careers. Did the Jets actually get it right, finally? It feels like they nailed the top quartet. Just not sure why or what Jeremy Ruckert brings after Gang Green added a pair of tight ends through free agency. Could the Jets actually be ready to take off in the right direction? Grade: A+

Philadelphia Eagles

Gary Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles went for a defensive menace in round one and went back to George in round three for Nakobe Dean. Dean has all sorts of medical red flags but if he plays it would be like getting a first-rounder at 83. Also, don’t expect Cam Jurgens to jump in front of Jason Kelce. However, the Cornhusker does get a season to apprentice under the Pro Bowl center. Grant Calcaterra could turn into another medical odyssey. Did anyone mention Philly also landed A.J. Brown? Grade: A

Pittsburgh Steelers

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Mitchell Trubisky will be the likely starter once Pittsburgh realizes it drafted a one-year wonder in Pitt Panther Kenny Pickett. In no way sold on him as the present or future replacement for Big Ben. Calvin Austin III in the fourth round is a dynamo and can be used in many ways. Why did the Steelers draft another QB in the seventh round? Grade: C-

San Francisco 49ers

Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

Drake Jackson felt like a stretch at 61. He was better earlier in his career at USC. Jimmy G remains in SF. Brock Purdy is Mr. Irrelevant, which is what he will be if he winds up backing up Trey Lance for years to come. Grade: C+

Seattle Seahawks

USAT

The Seahawks needed a lineman and got a big one out of Charles Cross from Mississippi State. They still lack at QB. Abraham Lucas figures to be another power on the OL, a real defensive lineman Slayer. Kenneth Walker fits in the running back by committee mantra. The biggest issue is acquiring a quarterback because Drew Lock isn’t the answer. Grade: C-

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Logan Hall will it nicely with the mean attitude the Bucs’ defense wears. Like Luke Goedeke out of Central Michigan as someone who will look out for Tom Brady. Rachaad White averaged 10 yards per carry in 2020 shortened season and had 1,000 more in 2021. Ho-hum, the Bucs nailed things, again. The Bucs won big because the GOAT returned. Everything else is icing. Grade: A-

Tennessee Titans

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Treylon Burks isn’t A.J. Brown until he shows it on the field. Comparison aside, the Arkansas WR has to prove it in the NFL. Look for Malik Willis to have something to prove and to get the chance when Marcus Mariota inevitably is sidelined. Haasan Haskins will be a nice relief back for Derrick Henry. Grade: C

Washington Commanders

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Jahan Dotson feels like a major reach at 16. Another Alabama DL in the second round and Washington seems to be okay at RB so why draft Brian Robinson Jr. in the third? Sam Howell isn’t going to make Carson Wentz lose sleep. That said, neither QB is the answer in Washington. Grade: C-

