Obi Toppin, Jalen Smith, Isaiah Jackson listed as questionable on Pacers' injury report

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Pacers could have some issues with frontcourt depth in their final game of the season as their second- and third-string center and second-string power forward are all listed as questionable on the injury report for Sunday's 1 p.m. home game against the Hawks.

Power forward Obi Toppin sprained his left ankle in Friday's game against the Cavaliers. Third-string center Isaiah Jackson strained his left hamstring in Tuesday's game against the Raptors and second-string center Jalen Smith sprained his left ankle at some point and all are questionable on the injury report.

All three have been very productive off the bench. Toppin hasn't missed a game this season and has been one of the Pacers' most efficient offensive players, averaging 10.3 points per game while shooting 57.6% from the floor and 40.6% from 3-point range. He's made 70.7% of his 2-point shots, the highest clip among any of the Pacers who have taken at least 10 2s. He's scored in double figures in each of his last six games, averaging 14.8 points per game in that stretch and shooting 63.2% from the field and 44.0% from 3-point range in that stretch.

Smith is averaging 9.9 points and 5.4 rebounds per game and shooting 58.8% from the field and 41.5% from 3-point range. Jackson is averaging 6.5 points and 4.0 rebounds per game while shooting 66.5% from the field. Jackson, Toppin and Smith rank 1-2-3 on the Pacers in effective field goal percentage with Jackson shooting .665 and Toppin and Smith right behind at .664.

If all three players are unavailable, the Pacers would likely have to rely on rookies Jarace Walker and Oscar Tshiebwe. Walker, the No. 8 overall pick in the draft, has appeared in just 32 games this season and averaged 3.5 points per game but Pacers coach Rick Carlisle has been pleased with his progress on the defensive end, his improved jump shot and court vision. Tshiebwe has appeared in just eight NBA games, but was named G League Rookie of the Year, averaging over 16.0 points and 16.0 rebounds in both Showcase Cup and regular season play.

Regardless of whether or not Toppin, Smith and Jackson are available, the Hawks will be much more depleted. The Hawks have six players listed as out on the injury report including guard Wesley Matthews (hamstring tightness), forward Jalen Johnson (right ankle sprain), forward Saadiq Bey (ACL tear), wing Seth Lundy (left medial ankle impingement), and forward Onyeka Okongwu (left big toe sprain). Center Clint Capela is also listed as questionable with "rest." The Hawks are already locked in to the 9-10 play-in game.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Obi Toppin, Jalen Smith, Isaiah Jackson on injury report