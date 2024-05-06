Obi Ezeh, a former Michigan football and all-Big Ten standout LB, dies at 36

Former Michigan football standout linebacker Obi Ezeh died at 36, his mother announced on social media over the weekend.

The Grand Rapids native was a star at Grand Rapids Catholic Central. There, he was a three-year starter, set the school's career rushing record (3,189 yards) and led the team to an 11-2 record and the 2005 Division 4 state championship game as a senior. He later helped lead the rugby team to a state title.

Obi Ezeh at Michigan in 2008.

"My very own! My Obi. My #2. My heart. My father’s heart. My quiet giant!," his mother, Nkechy, posted on Facebook. "Grand child of an elephant. Journey well to your maker oo. Mother Mary please hold his hands for me. St. Peter open the gate for him as the celestial choirs marshal him in to Jesus.

"My Obinna Ezeh, you will always be in my heart my beloved son..💙"

Ezeh spent five seasons in Ann Arbor (2006-10) playing under coaches Lloyd Carr and Rich Rodriguez, becoming a mainstay in the middle. The 6-foot-4 Ezeh, at 244 pounds, played 50 games across his collegiate career, and after redshirting in 2006, became a freshman All-America in 2007 and an All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2008.

Michigan's Obi Ezeh (45) and Doug Rogan (22) separated Purdue's Keith Smith from a would-be reception that ended up in the hands of Michigan's Brandon Harrison for an interception late in the first half in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2007.

He finished with 293 career tackles, which included 19½ for loss, three sacks, three fumble recoveries, two interceptions and eight pass breakups, and had nine games with 10 tackles or more.

“We are saddened to hear about the passing of former Wolverine linebacker Obi Ezeh,” the Michigan football program wrote on X on Sunday morning. “Our prayers go out to his family, friends and former teammates. May he rest in peace.”

It has been a tragic week for the Michigan athletics family, which also lost former Michigan basketball point guard Darius Morris, who died Thursday at 33.

