NYSAC executive director Kim Sumbler resigns from position

New York State Athletic Commission executive director Kim Sumbler has stepped down.

A New York Department of State representative told MMA Junkie on Wednesday that Sumbler recently resigned for personal reasons. Sumbler told Boxing Scene, which first reported the news, she departed the position to care for her elderly parents.

Sumbler will be replaced in an acting capacity by Matthew Delaglio, who has worked for the NYDOS since 2015, most recently serving as the NYSAC’s boxing director. Delaglio previously worked for the New Jersey-based Main Events boxing promotion.

In a memo issued Wednesday, Sumbler was praised by New York Secretary of State Robert J. Rodriguez as an “esteemed colleague and friend,” who throughout her time as executive director “has broken barriers and made significant contributions to the world of boxing and MMA in New York State, leaving a lasting impact.”

Sumbler was appointed NYSAC executive director in November 2017, 14 months after the state approved regulation of mixed martial arts. Prior to her NYSAC role, Sumbler regulated combat sports for nine years with the Seneca Nation of Indians Athletic Commission.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie