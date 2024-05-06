Nursulton Ruziboev says welterweight easy cut for UFC on ESPN 56, still wants middleweight fights

Just like he did throughout his career, Nursulton Ruziboev hopes he can bounce around weight classes in the UFC.

Ruziboev (34-8-2 MMA, 2-0 UFC) drops back down to welterweight to face Joaquin Buckley (18-6 MMA, 8-4 UFC) in Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 56 (ESPN/ESPN+) co-headliner at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

Ruziboev’s first two octagon appearances came at middleweight, scoring back-to-back first-round knockouts of Brunno Ferreira and Sedriques Dumas. Ruziboev, who most recently competed at welterweight in February 2022, insists the move back down will be seamless.

“When I fight at middleweight, I do my weight cut in just one day,” Ruziboev told MMA Junkie through an interpreter. “Last day, I do weight (cut), and for me this is easy for 170 right now. Right now, I’m (about 190 pounds) because for me it’s easy, 170. Not too much weight cut.”

Like Khamzat Chimaev did upon signing with the UFC, Ruziboev has plans of competing at both welterweight and middleweight moving forward.

“Now I have (to) focus on this fight at 170 right now with Buckley, and after this fight, I need to talk with my management,” Ruziboev said. “If possible, I want to fight at middleweight and welterweight.”

Ruziboev meets Buckley, who has found great success since moving back down to welterweight himself. Buckley is 3-0 as a 170-pounder in the UFC.

“Buckley is a good fighter,” Ruziboev said. “I watched him fight before the UFC when I fought with a different promotion. He’s good, but now is my time. I need to fight with the best. If you want (to be) the best, you need to fight with the best.”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 56.

Sedriques Dumas UFC on ESPN 54 official weigh-ins

Nursulton Ruziboev UFC on ESPN 54 official weigh-ins

Nursulton Ruziboev vs. Sedriques Dumas faceoff UFC on ESPN 54

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Nursulton Ruziboev (red gloves) enters the Octagon to…

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Nursulton Ruziboev (red gloves) enters the Octagon to fight Sedriques Dumas (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Nursulton Ruziboev (red gloves) fights Sedriques Dumas (blue…

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Nursulton Ruziboev (red gloves) fights Sedriques Dumas (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Nursulton Ruziboev (red gloves) fights Sedriques Dumas (blue…

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Nursulton Ruziboev (red gloves) fights Sedriques Dumas (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Nursulton Ruziboev (red gloves) fights Sedriques Dumas (blue…

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Nursulton Ruziboev (red gloves) fights Sedriques Dumas (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Nursulton Ruziboev (red gloves) fights Sedriques Dumas (blue…

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Nursulton Ruziboev (red gloves) fights Sedriques Dumas (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Nursulton Ruziboev (red gloves) fights Sedriques Dumas (blue…

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Nursulton Ruziboev (red gloves) fights Sedriques Dumas (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Nursulton Ruziboev (red gloves) fights Sedriques Dumas (blue…

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Nursulton Ruziboev (red gloves) fights Sedriques Dumas (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Nursulton Ruziboev (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Sedriques…

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Nursulton Ruziboev (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Sedriques Dumas (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Nursulton Ruziboev (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Sedriques…

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Nursulton Ruziboev (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Sedriques Dumas (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Nursulton Ruziboev (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Sedriques…

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Nursulton Ruziboev (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Sedriques Dumas (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Nursulton Ruziboev (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Sedriques…

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Nursulton Ruziboev (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Sedriques Dumas (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Nursulton Ruziboev def. Sedriques Dumas at UFC on ESPN 54 Scorecard

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie