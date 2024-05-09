Here’s how Nuggets, Avalanche playoff tickets compare

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche are both in the playoffs seeking another championship win, and tickets to the games are in high demand.

The Denver Nuggets won the championship title last year and are heading into Game 3 of their series against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA finals on Friday.

The Avs won the Stanley Cup in 2022 and now face the Dallas Stars in round 2 of the playoffs with Game 2 happening Thursday night.

With the Avs and Nuggets both in their respective playoffs, Ball Arena is hosting some of the top-selling playoff games across the NBA and NHL, according to StubHub.

The first and second games of the Nuggets-Timberwolves series in Denver had 20% more ticket sales than the games in New York, according to data from StubHub, leading all NBA Conference Semifinals.

As of 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, tickets for the next Nuggets home game start at about $90, this would be Game 5, assuming they can get at least one win on the road in Dallas. Tickets for Game 7, should the series go that long, start at $223 on StubHub.

At the beginning of the series, tickets for games at Ball Arena started at $154 for Game 1, $153 for Game 2, $164 for Game 5 and $189 for Game 7.

The Avs games have proven to be in high demand too, with StubHub reporting that Colorado Avalanche home games are outselling Dallas Stars home games by over 30%.

Tickets for Game 3 of the Avalanche-Stars series, started at $166 on StubHub when FOX31 checked just before noon Thursday.

At the beginning of Round 2, the lowest seat prices for Avs games at Ball Arena started at $145 for Game 3, $139 for Game 4 and $179 for Game 6 on Ticketmaster.

Luckily, Avs fans can celebrate and participate in pregame parties for free.

It’s worth noting that the lowest-priced tickets are far from the rink or court. Seats near courtside for Nuggets games were going for almost $1,000, with some exceeding a few thousand dollars.

