Novak Djokovic sets up Australian Open 2019 final against Rafael Nadal with humiliation of Lucas Pouille

Novak Djokovic and Lucas Pouille shared a warm embrace at the end of their one-sided semi-final - AFP

A rampant Novak Djokovic completed a stunning 6-0, 6-2, 6-2 demolition of Lucas Pouille on Friday to storm into his seventh Australian Open final and set up a mouthwatering title match with Rafael Nadal.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The six-times champion was at his devastating best in the one hour and 23 minute procession as he gave the hapless Pouille a brutal lesson and extended his perfect semi-finals record to 7-0 at Melbourne Park.

Attacking the lines with machine-like precision, Djokovic broke the 28th-seeded Frenchman seven times yet never looked in danger of conceding a break point.

Top seed Djokovic claimed the match on the second match point when Pouille netted and will face Nadal on Sunday in search of a record seventh title in Melbourne.

After his win, Djokovic described the masterclass as "definitely one of the best matches I ever had on this court".

Djokovic was at his very best against Pouille Credit: AFP

He added: "Everything worked the way I imagined it before the match and more so. Tough one for Lucas.

"He definitely has quality to be a top-10 player. The occasion is different, there's more importance of the match. He'll get more of these matches I'm sure."

Sunday's final will start at 08.30 GMT.

10:21AM

Djokovic made just five unforced errors that match!

That is ridiculous. Almost as ridiculous as Djokovic dropping just six games total in his quarter-final and semi-final matches.

10:17AM

More from Novak

Story continues

"My son is not watching me. He's going to the pre-school. I was talking to him before the match, he was telling me about Spiderman. He was doing different things. Obviously he just tells me good luck and make sure you win. On the final against Nadal: "We have slightly different rules this year so I don't think we'll go that far as six hours almost. It was a once in a lifetime experience. Hopefully the outcome can be the same for me."

10:14AM

Novak speaks

"It's definitely one of the best matches I ever had on this court. Definitely. Everything worked the way I imagined it before the match and more so. Tough one for Lucas. "He definitely has quality to be a top-10 player. The occasion is different, there's more importance of the match. He'll get more of these matches I'm sure."

10:11AM

Game, set and match! Djokovic defeats Pouille 6-0, 6-2, 6-2

A missed Pouille volley leaves him down 15-30 and two points from elimination. Make that one point, as a forehand sadly floats into the net. Pouille saves the first match point but a netted backhand seals a Djokovic victory on the second.

Novak Djokovic is through to the 2019 Australian Open final against Rafael Nadal after just 83 minutes.

10:06AM

Djokovic 6-0, 6-2, 5-2 Pouille* (*next server)

Djokovic wants this done as quickly as possible to maximise his pre-Nadal preparation time. Another love hold leaves Pouille serving to stay in the match.

Credit: AFP

10:04AM

Djokovic* 6-0, 6-2, 4-2 Pouille (*next server)

Djokovic loses the first couple of points of the game and seems to check out thereafter. Pouille holds to love and delays the inevitable a little longer.

10:01AM

Djokovic 6-0, 6-2, 4-1 Pouille* (*next server)

More showstopping defence from Djokovic - including a perfect lob that sails over a stranded Pouille - help him on his way to another love hold.

10:00AM

Djokovic* 6-0, 6-2, 3-1 Pouille (*next server) - Djokovic breaks

If you ever want to know why Djokovic is almost impossible to beat, a point here summarises it perfectly. Pouille is completely on top of the rally, hitting about three shots that would ordinarily be winners. Eventually he is forced to go for too much and pulls a forehand inches wide. The miss earns Djokovic a break point, which he takes when Pouille errs again.

9:55AM

Djokovic 6-0, 6-2, 2-1 Pouille* (*next server)

Djokovic holds to love. A dreadful pair of semis, but Sunday will make up for it right?

9:52AM

Djokovic* 6-0, 6-2, 1-1 Pouille (*next server)

Well battled Pouille. Down 15-30, he reels off three straight points to claim just his third game of the match. The comeback starts here!

Credit: AFP

9:50AM

Djokovic 6-0, 6-2, 1-0 Pouille* (*next server)

Pouille looks like he might finally break at 15-30 and facing a second serve. He is forced into a few more errors though, and Djokovic holds on again. Djokovic's coach Marjan Vajda is grinning from ear to ear at the change of ends. Even he must be a little surprised by how one sided this has been.

9:43AM

Djokovic* 6-0, 6-2 Pouille (*next server) - Second set Djokovic

A beast of a backhand winner from Djokovic brings up 15-30, but two big serves from Pouille make it 40-30. Djokovic saves the game point with a sensational forehand winner, and then earns himself a set point after yet another Pouille error. He takes it when Pouille is wild with a backhand that flies well wide.

Djokovic is a set away from a final against Rafael Nadal after just 56 minutes.

9:37AM

Djokovic 6-0, 5-2 Pouille* (*next server)

Majestic from Djokovic, who punches away a volley beautifully - making up for the error in the previous game - on his way to another love hold. Pouille will serve to stay in the second set.

Credit: Getty Images

9:34AM

Djokovic* 6-0, 4-2 Pouille (*next server)

Djokovic can only smile when he misses an absolute sitter of a volley to fall down 30-15. A relieved Pouille kicks on and complete the hold. More loud, almost ironic, cheers from the restless Rod Laver Arena crowd.

9:30AM

Djokovic 6-0, 4-1 Pouille* (*next server)

A ball boy making an excellent catch just behind the baseline is about as exciting as this particular game gets. Djokovic holds to love, sealed with a sixth ace.

9:28AM

Djokovic* 6-0, 3-1 Pouille (*next server) - Djokovic breaks

Consecutive aces look like continuing Pouille's mini-revival, but he shanks a forehand and then misses a very presentable backhand pass up the line to fall down 30-40. A double fault then hands over another break to Djokovic.

9:23AM

Djokovic 6-0, 2-1 Pouille* (*next server)

Pouille looks like he's finding his range with a superb backhand winner up the line, but Djokovic slaps him back down again with a second serve ace. Djokovic eventually holds to 30. Pouille has definitely raised his game here, though.

Credit: REUTERS

9:19AM

Djokovic* 6-0, 1-1 Pouille (*next server)

Huge cheers as Pouille flicks a brilliant forehand passing shot beyond Djokovic to move up 30-0. That's Pouille's game, but the problem is Djokovic has so rarely given him a target to aim at. Pouille manages to find a solution here though, luring Djokovic to the net with a drop shot and then snaring him again with another crosscourt forehand pass. Pouille holds to 15, and is on the board at last! Allez!

9:14AM

Djokovic 6-0, 1-0 Pouille* (*next server)

Pouille at least wins a point here - that's how little a contest this match is - but Djokovic holds to 15. Thoughts are already turning to Sunday's final against Nadal.

9:10AM

Djokovic* 6-0 Pouille (*next server) - Djokovic breaks

Outrageous from Djokovic, who hits not one, but two backhand return winners for 15-30. An inside-in forehand winner then earns Djokovic two set points at 15-40. Pouille saves the first but he sprays a forehand long on the second.

After 23 minutes, Djokovic has taken the first set. Sensational from Djokovic, pretty woeful from Pouille.

Credit: AFP

9:05AM

Djokovic 5-0 Pouille* (*next server)

Another love hold makes it 10 straight points on serve for Djokovic. This is getting a touch embarrassing.

9:03AM

Djokovic* 4-0 Pouille (*next server) - Djokovic breaks

This is brutal from Djokovic. A forehand winner return and bullet up the line bring up another break point at 30-40. Pouille saves it with a service winner out wide and then earns a game point of his own, but he slices a backhand into the net and we're back to deuce. A missed forehand then presents Djokovic with a second break point, and he takes this one when Pouille blares another forehand well long.

Oh dear.

8:57AM

Djokovic 3-0 Pouille* (*next server)

A love hold in the blink of an eye, with Pouille failing to make a single return. Hmmm, this could be heading the same way as yesterday's semi-final.

Credit: AP

8:55AM

Djokovic* 2-0 Pouille (*next server) - Djokovic breaks

Pouille's touch deserts him to fall down 15-40, but he fends off the two break points brilliantly with a service winner and an ace. Djokovic though earns a third break point with a beautiful forehand down the line that looks out all the way but curls onto the line at the final moment. A Pouille double fault then gifts the break to his opponent.

Perfect start for Djokovic.

8:50AM

Djokovic 1-0 Pouille* (*next server)

Beautiful ball-striking from Pouille in the opening stages - crunching an inside-out forehand winner and a drop volley for 15-30. Two big serves - the second an ace - take Djokovic to 40-30, but Pouille goes big from the baseline again and forces deuce. Djokovic eventually holds, though, after a couple of Pouille misses.

8:46AM

Ready? Play

Djokovic will serve first to get us under way.

An imposing piece of history that Pouille is battling: Djokovic has gone on to win the title on all six previous occasions he's reached the Australian Open semis.

8:39AM

The players are out

And about to start their warm-up. Djokovic won the toss and will serve first.

8:33AM

Winning ugly

I agree with Pat Cash that Djokovic has not found his best form yet. But he is the master at grinding out wins and forcing his opponents to play badly. He also manages to consistently make quarters, semis, even finals of grand slams complete non-events by sucking the life out of tired opponents. Huge challenge for Pouille today.

Players due on court imminently.

8:25AM

Pouille on his coach Amelie Mauresmo

"She has the right mindset, she knows everything about tennis. It's not about being a woman or a man, you just have to know what you're doing and she does."

Credit: REUTERS

8:09AM

What's the head to head?

Er, this isn't one. This will be the first meeting between the two players, which could be a help for Pouille who at least won't wear the scar tissue that so many of Djokovic's opponents do.

7:51AM

Upset alert?

Hands up then, who had Lucas Pouille reaching the semi-finals in their pre-tournament predictions? After a pretty ropey 2018 Pouille came into the Australian Open ranked No. 31 and having lost five of his previous six matches. His form was so non-existent that despite being their highest ranked-player, Yannick Noah opted against selecting Pouille for any of France's Davis Cup final rubbers against Croatia.

Since arriving in Melbourne though Pouille has been a man reborn. After linking up with Andy Murray's former coach Amelie Mauresmo in the off-season, Pouille is playing with greater freedom than ever before and has stormed his way to a first ever grand-slam semi-final. In the previous two rounds he has disposed of seeded players Borna Coric and Milos Raonic, and according to Raonic's coach Goran Ivanisevic he is showing why he is a former top-10 player and why his current ranking is deceptive.

After his stirring run, Pouille is now all that stands in the way of most supporters' dream final of Novak Djokovic against Rafael Nadal.

The odds suggest we will still get the Djokovic v Nadal final. As well as Pouille has played, today will offer a completely different challenge. Having already spent more than 15 hours on court (Djokovic has only spent 10 hrs 36 min) Pouille will be pushed to his physical limit today on what is a very warm evening in Melbourne.

Today is Lucas Pouille's first grand-slam semi Credit: Getty Images

Djokovic is also the master of making his opponents play badly. Pouille will be asked to play more aggressively than he is used to, and it will come down to his ability to find the lines in the most pressurized moments. That is what you need yo do to beat Djokovic, and very, very few can manage it.

The players, who have never faced each other before, are due on court at 08.30 GMT, with the winner to face Nadal in Sunday's final.