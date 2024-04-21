Nottingham Forest claim they asked for VAR to be removed as ‘he was a Luton fan’

Nottingham Forest have sensationally claimed they asked for Stuart Attwell to be removed as VAR for their game with Everton as he was a Luton fan – only for the Premier League to refuse and the official to deny them three penalties.

Forest lost the game 2-0 but were furious after three penalties were not given for offences by Ashley Young.

And the club seemed to claim Attwell was influenced by his club allegiance - suggesting they may take the matter further.

The club tweeted: “Three extremely poor decisions - three penalties not given - which we simply cannot accept.

“We warned the PGMOL that the VAR is a Luton fan before the game but they didn’t change him. Our patience has been tested multiple times. “NFFC will now consider its options.”

