Notre Dame loses very key staff member to Big Ten program

Notre Dame recruiting has taken a significant step forward in recent years. Sure, that starts with the head coach and Marcus Freeman clearly has much to do with that, but the recruiting staff has done a phenomenal job as well.

Newly promoted director of recruiting Dre Brown is however leaving Notre Dame to return to Illinois, where he played college football. He’ll take on the role of director of player personnel.

FootballScoop had the report on Wednesday night. According to the report, Notre Dame will have hosted more than 1,000 athletes during its spring camp which clearly is largely Brown’s doing.

Notre Dame has hauled in top-12 recruiting classes each of the last three years with top-10 classes coming in the last two.

