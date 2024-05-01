Notre Dame Football Offers West Virginia Grad-Transfer

Notre Dame football hasn’t seen the anywhere near the same amount of departures via the transfer portal immediately following spring practice as they did a year ago. It was then the likes of Tyler Buchner, logan diggs, Lorenzo Styles, and others left.

So far for Notre Dame it has been just defensive back Micha Bell and punter Bryce McPherson who entered near the end of camp.

Notre Dame is on the prowl to find replacements apparently as Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish made an offer to a Big 12 veteran on Tuesday.

Montre Miller, who spent last year at West Virginia after spending the start of his college career at Kent State entered the portal on Tuesday. It was seemingly just hours later that he announced a scholarship offer from Notre Dame on his social media.

Between 2021 and 2022 at Kent State, Miller made 99 tackles, forced a pair of fumbles while also recovering a pair, intercepted six passes, and was responsible for 19 pass breakups.

No word on how seriously he’s considering the Notre Dame offer but he did also announce offers from Mississippi State, UConn, and Texas State as of Tuesday night.

