Notre Dame Football: 2023-24 Transfer Portal Tracker (Updated)

Things appeared bad for Notre Dame football when seemingly as soon as the regular season ended with a blowout victory at Stanford, the Irish began losing players to the transfer portal.

The good news is, about a week later Notre Dame began getting commitments to fill some of those voids.

A ton happened in terms of the roster between the regular season finale and the dominating bowl win over Oregon State.

So who did Notre Dame lose and who can Irish fans get excited about to be wearing blue and gold next season? And what has happened since spring practice began in March?

Here is the entire list of transfer portal activity for Notre Dame this 2023-24 off-season.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire