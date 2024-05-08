Notre Dame football not found on one analysts top 30 post-spring rankings

When both major polls release their preseason top 25 teams, Notre Dame football will surely be one of those teams.

With that said, 247Sports Brandon Marcello doesn’t believe that will be the case. He released his top 30 rankings following spring practices, and the Irish were nowhere to be found.

You do have to give him some credit, as he had an explanation ready. Marcello believes there are “too many new pieces at crucial spots,” singling out the quarterbacks and wide receivers. It’s hard to disagree with his hesitation and not putting Notre Dame in his top 10, but omitting them all together is a bit off.

Why no Notre Dame? Too many new pieces at crucial spots (QBs, WRs). Want to see how they fare against Texas A&M before fully jumping on board. Loved the coaching late last season. I had a very hard time deciphering what to expect and chose to keep them for early summer. — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) May 8, 2024

At worst, Notre Dame should be on this list, as they are better than the majority of teams ranked below No. 15. At the end of the day, Marcello’s rankings don’t matter and Freezing Cold Takes has surely bookmarked this post.

