North Jersey flag football players to watch during the 2024 season

Here’s a look at the top North Jersey girls flag football players to watch entering the 2024 season.

You may have never heard of flag pulls as a stat, but they’re here and they’re important.

This list includes an All-American MVP and a college commit. Yes, there are colleges out there playing flag football.

Katie Bisgrove

Ridgewood senior quarterback

Bisgrove directed the Maroons to the North Jersey title by throwing for 1,528 yards and 31 touchdowns. Defensively, she made seven interceptions. She was selected by the coaches as the North Jersey Offensive Player of the Year.

Lia Cruz

North Arlington senior WR/S

Cruz did a little bit of everything for the Vikings last year, scoring 17 total touchdowns and piling up 1,298 all-purpose yards.

Mya De Jesus

Harrison sophomore RB/LB

DeJesus racked up first-team All-NJIC honors after a sensational freshman year when she ran for 848 yards and contributed 14 touchdowns. She added five interceptions defensively.

Ava Failla

Montville senior C/DB

East Rutherford, NJ -- February 22, 2024 -- Ava Faila and Alexis Reilly of Montville participate in making a videoduring the New York Jets Flag Football Media Day at MetLife Stadium with representatives from all the teams in North Jersey.

Failla was selected by the coaches to the first-team All-North Jersey squad and appeared in the North/South All-Star Game. She had four interceptions and one defensive TD.

Giannamarie Greenhalgh

Wayne Vallley senior WR/CB

Greenhalgh was the Indians big threat on offense last year with 30 catches for 366 yards and five scores. Defensively, she had three interceptions and 21 flag pulls.

Lucia Mastellone

Ridgewood junior RB/DB

East Rutherford, NJ -- February 22, 2024 -- Defending champions Ridgewood head coach Michael McDermott with Lucia Mastellone and quarterback, Katie Bisgrove during the New York Jets Flag Football Media Day at MetLife Stadium with representatives from all the teams in North Jersey.

The Maroons just didn’t have the North Jersey Offensive Player of the Year as selected by the coaches, they had the Defensive Player of the Year, too. Mastellone had 51 flag pulls, nine interceptions and nine tackles for loss.

Aayana Morman

West Orange senior LB

Morman was a second-team All-North Jersey pick by the coaches after finishing with 28 flag pulls, 11 sacks and one interception.

Megan Mok

Paramus senior RB/LB

Mok was a first-team All-SFC pick and invited to play in the U.S. Army All-American bowl. In six games with the Spartans last year, she ran for more than 500 yards and scored 10 touchdowns.

Gina Neils

Passaic Tech senior DB

Neils has committed to play college flag football at Rockwood University (Illinois) next season. She was an All-League honorable mention honoree last year and has 41 career flag pulls.

Lia Russo

Wood-Ridge sophomore RB/LB

As a freshman for the Blue Devils, playing flag football for the first time, Russo put up big numbers with 1,213 all-purpose yards and 12 touchdowns on offense, while adding nine sacks on defense.

Janasia Wilson

Irvington senior quarterback

Wilson is one of the best flag football players in the country and was named the MVP at the inaugural U.S. Army All-American game in Texas in December.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ girls flag football: North Jersey players to watch this spring