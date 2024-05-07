No sweets? No sweat for Germany's evergreen Kroos

Madrid's Toni Kroos is pictured during the UEFA Champions League soccer match between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena. Kroos has made a major sacrifice in a bid to get extra fit ahead of returning to international football at Euro 2024. Sven Hoppe/dpa

Real Madrid and Germany midfielder Toni Kroos has made a major sacrifice in a bid to get extra fit ahead of returning to international football at Euro 2024.

"I think he's given up sweets since the beginning of the year," his brother Felix Kroos, a former professional footballer, told dpa.

"It's all about small percentage gains that you can eke out."

The 34-year-old, who just won a fourth Spanish league title with Madrid, quit the Germany team in 2021 but has been persuaded to return for the home Euros in June and July.

A wish to prolong his career for as long as possible at the highest level means Kroos maintains a strict fitness and now diet routine.

"I'm not at all surprised that he's now performing this season in the same way as he did for the last 10 years at Real," said former Werder Bremen and Union Berlin player Felix.