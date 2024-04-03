No Rice, no Saka... no problem: Arsenal go top without key men

Arsenal had too much for Luton with two first-half goals - AP/Frank Augstein

This was the answer to the question of whether Arsenal could function without Declan Rice or Bukayo Saka in their team. It was the first Premier League game this season with neither of them starting but Mikel Arteta’s side cruised back to the top of the table.

Arteta had spoken beforehand about fringe players seizing the moment, pointing out it takes seconds to become a hero and that matchwinners do not always play 100 minutes a game. So it proved, with Emile Smith Rowe playing an important part in both goals.

There was also Reiss Nelson, making his first league start in an astonishing four years and applying the pressure as Daiki Hashioka put through his own goal. Thomas Partey played until Rice came on for the final 24 minutes as Arteta’s second-string grabbed some of the limelight.

“When they have their moment they have to take it,” said Arteta. “They certainly did that in this game. They give me every reason, every day, regardless of results. If we lost this game it would have been about the changes and it is not as simple as that. We have to do what is right and what they deserve and I was confident they would respond.”

Arsenal returned to the top of the table with victory against Luton - AP/Frank Augstein

There will be tougher assignments ahead of Arsenal this month, with Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals, derbies against Chelsea and Tottenham and a clash against high-flying Aston Villa. But these matches against the likes of relegation-threatened Luton still need to be won and show that Arteta has depth to a squad that has been in a winning groove since returning from their mid-season break to Dubai.

While they were free scoring in February, they have battled their way to results since smashing six past Sheffield United a month ago. After grinding out a draw at Manchester City on Sunday, this victory was a test even if Arteta’s men never lost control of the game and did not need the last-gasp intervention as they did at Kenilworth Road in December for victory. They may only be top until Liverpool play on Thursday evening but it provides a psychological lift nonetheless.

Arteta has also been boosted by his players returning to full fitness, allowing him to utilise his squad rather than rely on a small core. “It is certainly different to what we had last season and the big injuries we had in the key moments,” he said. “Touch wood we can maintain them and they can be there and we can also use them and that they are in the right mental and physical shape to perform and have an impact in the team.”

Smith Rowe, in for Jorginho and making his first start since January, created the opening goal by winning the ball in a dangerous position, blindsiding Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu as he tried to turn with the ball.

Possession was shifted to Martin Odegaard, who swapped passes with Kai Havertz before executing a finish with a controlled slice into the bottom corner. With inexperience around him, it was an important evening for the Arsenal captain.

“He’s a really important player. We need his balance and the chemistry that these players have. It is how they train as well, they build connections and relationships and Martin is vital to connect everything together in the way we play,” said Arteta.

“He has made huge steps this season. His presence. The way he behaves himself in front of the group and the standards he sets is outstanding. He has players to support him and who follow him.”

Arsenal's Martin Odegaard celebrates scoring their first goal - Reuters/Paul Childs

“One-nil to the Arsenal” sang the home fans. It was a comfortable lead but not enough for Luton to let the handbrake off. They looked to continue getting black shirts behind the ball, crowd the central areas and get Ross Barkley on the ball when they won possession, waiting for their chance to arrive. It was tough going with Gabriel Magalhaes in a particularly mean mood.

Arsenal threatened more goals, with Smith Rowe going close himself. He got a shot away through a ruck of players that needed Thomas Kaminski to parry away, with his team-mate throwing themselves in front of the ball when it rebounded. Havertz also got an effort on target when Arsenal skipped around their opponents, but Kaminski was down smartly.

The second goal eventually came with a minute left in the first-half. Smith Rowe was again the creator, getting to byline from Leandro Trossard’s pass. His cut-back saw Nelson slide in and the ball flicked in off Hashioka. The Arsenal public announcer gave the goal to Nelson but it was the Japanese full-back who got the final touch.

An own goal just before half-time dented Luton's hopes - Reuters/Paul Childs

Only Havertz’s booking for diving provided concern for Arteta. The Germany forward needs to get through the next two games without a yellow card to avoid suspension. “We have to be careful,” said Arteta. “Hopefully he doesn’t get booked more because with the 10th we know what happens. I am surprised. That is a different player. I would have to go back and look at the cuts. It is something to improve because we don’t want our players having that many. We are the best in the league at that.”

Luton showed ambition in the second half, which will please their manager Rob Edwards as they look to climb out of the relegation places. His players never threw in the towel and home games coming up against Bournemouth, Brentford and Everton will be a better gauge of whether they can pull off a miracle escape. As his team made openings from wide positions, often through Fred Onyedinma, he will have been encouraged for the next month.

Arsenal beat Luton to go top, as it happened

09:57 PM BST

Mikel Arteta speaks

Very happy, a really difficult game, credit to Luton I think they are a really good side. The second half, yeah, I think we lacked some... we didn’t get the right rhythm. Overall we made a few changes...utilised the squad in the right way. I was so happy with the boys who came on and made a difference.

09:53 PM BST

Rob Edwards speaks proudly of his team’s performance

The second half was a brilliant performance limiting Arsenal. I was looking at their last seven or eight results, I see a six, a five, a six a four. To stay in the game and still be in the gamer late on is really pleasing... when we got into the final third we were lacking a bit. To limit them and try and be us I was really pleased with it and really proud of the lads. We’ve come to Arsenal and lost 2-0... they are probably the best team in the world at the moment. There’s no shame in that. We just struggled to arrive with the right numbers in the right areas.

09:48 PM BST

Smith Rowe and Nelson could prove crucial in title run-in

This was a result that must have made Mikel Arteta purr with satisfaction. He went into the game anxious to rest some of his central players, to give the likes of Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka a night off. But he knew Rob Edwards’s Luton would not roll over and present him with three points.

He needed battlers on the Emirates pitch. So he selected Emile Smith Rowe and Reiss Nelson, fringe players both, and instructed them to prove him wrong for keeping them on the sidelines. And how they responded. Smith Rowe was superb, starting the moves from which both goals stemmed, never resting, never tiring.

His substitution with ten minutes to go afforded him a rarity at the Emirates: a standing ovation. And, with the crowded, intense programme remaining in domestic and European football, their presence could well prove definitive. If nothing else, it is good for the manager to have options.

09:43 PM BST

Odegaard would have been a player of the match candidate

09:34 PM BST

Updated Premier League table

Arsenal lead the way. Luton still in the mire.

09:30 PM BST

Leandro Trossard speaks to TNT Sports

We knew what we had to do and that was to get the win at home. We played well today... in general it was good I think and we are pleased that we got the three points. We know they are a tough opponent to play against, they have showed that throughout the season. We are really pleased with it. I think we have done well, everyone showed that we can play. We have to take it game by game, it’s a nice win today and we can look forward to the weekend.

09:27 PM BST

FULL TIME: Arsenal 2 Luton 0

Luton’s long-running goalscoring run comes to an end and Arsenal get three points in a deserved and efficient way. They return to the top of the table. Luton gave a decent performance but Arsenal had just too much, albeit with one goal that come through an error.

09:25 PM BST

It has finished goalless at the Gtech

Kristoffer Ajer, scorer of a late Brentford equaliser against Manchester United at the weekend, was the hero again, producing a match-saving block this time to deny Brighton sub Danny Welbeck four minutes from time.

09:25 PM BST

90+3mins - Arsenal 2 Luton 0

Luton have scored a goal in 18 Premier League games in a row. Can they find one in the dying moments here? Kabore appeals for a penalty attacking a cross but he’s not getting that.

09:23 PM BST

90+2 mins - Arsenal 2 Luton 0

The crowd thins out at the Emirates. Very little notable from Arsenal in this half but they have not really needed anything notable. Emile Smith Rowe gets player of the match award.

09:21 PM BST

90 mins - Arsenal 2 Luton 0

Kabore on the right whips one in but Luke Berry’s header is never troubling the goal and it’s an Arsenal goal kick.

Still no goal at the Gtech Community Stadium.

09:19 PM BST

87 mins - Arsenal 2 Luton 0

Hashioka has a shot from a loose ball just outside the box. He hits it well but into a red body. Arsenal have just managed this game in the second half. Luton have looked threatening the odd time and deserve credit for their second half but just don’t have the quality. A bit of a dull half to watch if you’re an Arsenal fan.

Nketiah has a shot from 20-odd yards out. It’s deflected towards the near post but Kaminski palms it behind for an Arsenal corner.

09:16 PM BST

82 mins - Arsenal 2 Luton 0

Arsenal will go top with this result, Luton will stay in the relegation zone. Some crucial games coming up for them where they will have a better chance of getting points: Bournemouth on Saturday, Everton on May 4, West Ham and then Fulham in the final two games. West Ham away could be a good watch.

Well, that was a telling substitution. Aware that goal difference might be vital in a three horse title race, Mikel Arteta has just sent on Jakub Kiwior for Oleksandr Zinchenko, thus reverting to the four centre back defence that had looked so resolute against Manchester City. And he might need some defensive resolve. Luton are not prepared to go down without a scrap.

09:11 PM BST

79 mins - Arsenal 2 Luton 0

Space and time for Luton on the counter as Morris charges through the middle. His pass is poor though and it releases Arsenal to attack. At the end of the move Tomiyasu has a shot from distance, an inswinging shot from 25 yards that whistles past the far post. Well, it was about a yard or so away.

09:09 PM BST

77 mins - Arsenal 2 Luton 0

Is this game fizzling out? When it comes to Arsenal, yes. They have let Luton play a bit more, though perhaps we should give credit to them for that.

09:05 PM BST

74 mins - Arsenal 2 Luton 0

Onyedinma gets a booking for holding back Saliba who has a very good chance to launch a counter attack with a numerical advantage for his team after a Luton corner. Fair.

Zinchenko and Nelson off, Tomiyasu and Martinelli on for Arteta’s side.

09:03 PM BST

72 mins - Arsenal 2 Luton 0

Chong sends Onyedinma the ball as he’s free on the right but the cross is blocked and goes out for an away throw. Luton just allowed a bit more space in the middle of the park here, a bit more time on the ball and they are looking more confident for it.

09:02 PM BST

70 mins - Arsenal 2 Luton 0

Luton are growing a bit here, albeit being two-nil down. They have not managed to fashion any clear cut chances just yet but they are getting more of the ball and in more advanced positions. Chong again on the left finds Doughty who floats it to the far post but the ball is calmly chested down to Raya at the back post. Could have been a chance with a more direct ball.

Arsenal's Reiss Nelson in action with Luton Town's Tahith Chong

08:57 PM BST

66 mins - Arsenal 2 Luton 0

A double substitution for Arsenal. Declan Rice on for Kai Havertz and Eddie Nketiah on for Partey.

08:56 PM BST

Luton never give up

Luton are a superb example to struggling sides: they never, ever give up. Driven by Ross Barkley and with the former Spur Andros Townsend thoroughly enjoying himself on the wing, they have refused to yield here and are really going for it. Rob Edwards, their manager, sets the tone, constantly flagging his players forward. And while they are not threatening to overturn Arsenal’s lead, much to the annoyance of certain members of the home crowd who seem to think their team should be winning with ease, they aren’t prepared to fall apart.

08:55 PM BST

63 mins - Arsenal 2 Luton 0

I think there is still a bit of life in this game, though not necessarily involving Luton challenging for a point or more. But they are still going and Arsenal will not let up either. Chong has injected some pace to Luton’s attack and almost fashions a chance from the left, cutting back to Townsend who isn’t quite quick enough to send the shot in from the edge of the box. Better from Luton, their best spell of the game in the last 10 minutes.

08:52 PM BST

60 mins - Arsenal 2 Luton 0

Luton win a free-kick about 25 yards out again. Doughty sends it in towards the back post but Arsenal’s defence - which shut out City at the Etihad a few days ago - sees off the threat.

08:50 PM BST

57 mins - Arsenal 2 Luton 0

Smith Rowe finds Havertz in the middle, Odegaard does a spin-turn but runs out of space on the edge of the box. Luton try to break but Arsenal find a way through and attack again themselves before Luton win a free-kick. A bit of a gulf in quality between these two tonight. Spirit and determination are not enough alone to keep a side up, though. Unfortunately for Luton.

Arsenal v Luton Town - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - April 3, 2024 Arsenal's Thomas Partey in action with Luton Town's Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu

08:45 PM BST

54 mins - Arsenal 2 Luton 0

Former Spurs man Townsend with some sharp work on the right, a couple of cutbacks, sends in a cross but Chong cannot quite direct it goalwards.

08:44 PM BST

53 mins - Arsenal 2 Luton 0

Substitution for Luton with Chong coming on for Mpanzu.

08:43 PM BST

51 mins - Arsenal 2 Luton 0

Trossard almost gets the ball in the box but Onyedinma is equal to the threat from behind and wins a free kick in his side’s own penalty area.

08:42 PM BST

Meanwhile at Brentford

It’s still 0-0 but visitors Brighton are looking to be on top, 11 shots to three and four on target to two. Nearly two-thirds of possession, too.

08:39 PM BST

47 mins - Arsenal 2 Luton 0

What will Luton’s aim be here? To keep the score at 2-0? Probably... obviously an early goal would help matters but you cannot see them winning this one in any universe.

08:37 PM BST

SECOND HALF

We are under way at the Emirates once more. Good news for Arsenal fans, Villa have just equalised against City...

08:25 PM BST

Arsenal in total control

If Luton Town represented a banana skin for Arsenal’s title hopes, an unexpected, unforeseen hazard on which to slip up, so far they have offered no jeopardy. Arsenal have cruised into the lead with an ease bordering on contemptuous, three points as good as banked by half-time. Led by the serene midfield presence of Martin Odegaard and with Gabriel snaffling out any attempts by the visitors to conjure a counter attack, the control is total. Declan Rice, on the bench just in case things went wrong, can relax and enjoy his night off. The way things are going you suspect he will not be needed.

08:24 PM BST

Half-time in West London, too

And it’s Brentford nil.... Brighton.... nil.

08:23 PM BST

HALF TIME: Arsenal 2 Luton 0

Hmmm. Arsenal about good for that 2-0 lead. Luton defending well until they didn’t and that was definitely the case for both goals. A great finish by Odegaard no doubt but Mpanzu gave the ball away in the middle of the park and without that it, obviously, would not have been a goal.

Emile Smith Rowe of Arsenal and Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu of Luton Town chase the ball during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Luton Town at Emirates Stadium on April 03, 2024 in London, England

08:21 PM BST

49 mins - Arsenal 2 Luton 0

A free-kick in da dangerous area for Luton. About 30 yards out. Could be more dangerous, of course. Barkley stands over it. It’s low and well-directed but Raya keeps a close eye on it and clutches the ball close to his chest before the half-time whistle goes.

08:17 PM BST

Arsenal’s rotated side doing the job

Four years after his last start for Arsenal, Reiss Nelson is credited for the evening’s second goal. Though in truth it might have gone in off Luton’s Daiki Hashioka’s shins. Everything working out rather nicely for Arteta’s rest and rotate policy.

08:15 PM BST

GOAL! An own goal just before half-time and Arsenal are two up

It was coming... Luton are carved apart on the left flank again with Trossard putting in Smith Rowe, who then pulls it back from the byline into the six-yard box. It’s a dangerous ball that is, unfortunately for the defender, diverted into his own net by Hashioka. Arsenal given a bit too much space in the build-up to that, really. A big, big task for Luton now that looks very much like damage limitation.

Daiki Hashioka of Luton Town scores an own goal, for Arsenal's second goal, during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Luton Town at Emirates Stadium on April 03, 2024 in London, England.

Arsenal 2 Luton 0

08:13 PM BST

42 mins - Arsenal 1 Luton 0

Luton living a little dangerously here. A loose ball in the six-yard box is not controlled by Doughty initially though he does manage to poke it behind via an Arsenal boot and get his side a goal kick and some respite. Almost a golden chance for Arsenal.

08:12 PM BST

41 mins - Arsenal 1 Luton 0

Luton break through Barkley and he tries to slip through Onyedinma on the right but Gabriel is more than equal to it. Moments later Havertz has a left-footed shot from the left of the box and Kaminski is down low and saves well. The rebound is then hooked away by a Luton defender.

08:10 PM BST

38 mins - Arsenal 1 Luton 0

Odegaard has gone down clutching his leg and only after 15 seconds or so does he rise to his feet and limps a little, not looking entirely at ease. Still not right after a minute or so but might be able to run it off as we approach half-time.

08:07 PM BST

Smith Rowe eager to prove his worth to Arteta

Moment after snaffling possession in the lead up to Arsenal’s goal, Emile Smith Rowe has just piled back into his own area to execute a perfect sliding tackle on Luton’s advancing Carlton Morris. After being gifted a rare start by Mikel Arteta, he is clearly determined to seize his opportunity and insist he should be in the team more regularly. Having your replacements anxious to prove a point: that is shrewd management.

08:06 PM BST

34 mins - Arsenal 1 Luton 0

A triple chance for Arsenal! The first shot from inside the box is saved by Kaminski and then two brilliant blocks by Luton defenders in the follow-up. In that all Saliba challenged Hashioka who has gone down injured. His leading leg in a sliding tackle caught the Luton man in the follow-through. Not sure if they will look at it. Doesn’t look like it. Nothing malicious as such, but a full-blooded challenge. Mengi is limping a bit too and has gone off the pitch.

08:02 PM BST

31 mins - Arsenal 1 Luton 0

I am not there but it doesn’t sound like the Emirates is exactly “rocking” after that Odegaard goal. That goal aside they have not been at their devastating best. But we are only a third of the way through the game, after all.

08:00 PM BST

Brentford go close...

A real contrast in styles here at the Gtech: Brighton passing it around as usual but not really getting close to an effort on goal, Brentford direct and hitting on the break, Yoan Wissa going very close at the end of a quick break.

07:57 PM BST

26 mins - Arsenal 1 Luton 0

Luton, in Townsend, whip one in from the right but Raya is wise to it and gets down to save it.

07:56 PM BST

GOAL! Odegaard strikes Arsenal ahead

Mpanzu loses the ball to Smith Rowe in the middle of the park, it’s sent out to Havertz on the right and he cuts it back to Odegaard just lingering inside the box. It’s a great strike with the Norwegian’s left foot and slams into the back of the net to put the home side ahead. A bit of a soft one to concede having defended so well so far...

That technique from Martin Odegaard 😮‍💨



The Gunners are ahead inside the opening 30 minutes through their skipper 👏



Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal v Luton Town - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - April 3, 2024 Arsenal's Martin Odegaard celebrates scoring their first goal

Arsenal 1 Luton 0

07:53 PM BST

21 minutes - Arsenal 0 Luton 0

Trossard gets to the left byline and floats in a cross towards the six-yard box but Havertz cannot get over it and his weak attempt is no danger to the Luton goal.

07:51 PM BST

Brighton vs Brentford update

16 minutes in there and just one shot from the home side so not a great deal to note. Nil all.

Brentford's Keane Lewis-Potter jumps the tackle from Brighton and Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba during the Premier League match at the Gtech Community Stadium

07:50 PM BST

20 minutes - Arsenal 0 Luton 0

A scuffed shot from the edge of the box by Smith Rowe is deflected on by Luton defenders but it falls easily and comfortably for Kaminski.

07:49 PM BST

‘Odegaard at the centre of everything Arsenal do’

It is notable for all the changes Mikel Arteta has made to the Arsenal midfield he has retained the services of Martin Odegaard. And already it is clear why. Odegaard is at the centre of everything Arsenal attempt. Everything runs through him, his passing and prompting are vital. He seems to know without looking where colleagues are and finds them with every pass. He is Arteta’s engine.

07:47 PM BST

16 mins - Arsenal 0 Luton 0

Havertz with the ball on the left edge of the box but he chooses not to shoot trying to find a runner in the middle, but failing as Luton again see off the danger. Just about.

Luton Town's Jordan Clark in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Luton Town at the Emirates Stadium, London, Wednesday, Apr. 3,

Luton break sharply and get their first foray into the opposition box but cannot quite turn it into a shooting chance.

07:45 PM BST

14 mins - Arsenal 0 Luton 0

80 per cent of the possession goes to Arsenal in the first 15 minutes with 110 passes already for Arteta’s side...

07:44 PM BST

11 mins - Arsenal 0 Luton 0

Some wisdom from Ian Darke on TNT Sports: “Rob, you always know that when it stays light this late we are getting towards the sharp end of the season.”

Translation: In April, we enter the “sharp end” of the season.

Anyway, Luton have their hands full at the moment as Arsenal get an advantage, before the Hatters defence snuffs out the danger.

07:41 PM BST

9 mins - Arsenal 0 Luton 0

Fair to say it’s pretty much all Arsenal though no real chances yet you’d say. Odegaard and White link up in the box with a nice flick on from the latter but then Kabore is fouled in the box after the ball runs loose. In fairness the flick was nice in intention but it did not find a red shirt. So not that great...

07:39 PM BST

7 mins - Arsenal 0 Luton 0

Six minutes in only but a few mishit and misdirected passes from Arsenal. Odegaard is the latest to do so in an attacking position and it’s a Luton goal kick. Havertz has a crack from the right corner of the box. It is blocked before Arsenal come again, Ben White’s cross is then tipped over for a corner by Kaminski.

Kai Havertz of Arsenal runs with the ball during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Luton Town at Emirates Stadium on April 03, 2024 in London, England.

07:36 PM BST

5 mins - Arsenal 0 Luton 0

Arsenal with the ball and being fairly patient in the middle of the park. A long ball through the middle finds its way tamely to Kaminski in the Luton Town goal, though, who appear to have moved to a back five.

07:34 PM BST

3 mins - Arsenal 0 Luton 0

Carlton Morris and Gabriel both end up on the floor as the ball comes through from the back from Luton but the referee awards the home side a free-kick.

07:33 PM BST

2 mins - Arsenal 0 Luton 0

Arsenal knocking the ball around a bit on the edge of their own box as Luton pressure and regain the ball before losing it immediately.

07:30 PM BST

KICK OFF!

We are under way in North London and Luton get the game going through Ross Barkley’s long ball forward.

07:28 PM BST

The teams are on the pitch at the Emirates Stadium

Predictions here? 4-1 Arsenal, for me.

07:24 PM BST

Under 10 minutes to go until kick off

Luton’s hope of getting anything from this game seems forlorn given their injury troubles. They will likely come out of the box quick as they always do. If it’s half as entertaining as the reverse fixture then we’ll have a great game on our hands.

07:13 PM BST

Rob Edwards speaks to TNT Sports

They [confidence levels] are high considering, I know we haven’t won in nine games now but we have been competitive and played well in them. We can take a lot of belief and confidence from that. It’s difficult when you aren’t getting results consistently and for the last few years I and this club and have been used to that but we knew it was going to be difficult coming into this season. We can take confidence from Saturday’s performance and many aspects of the game. Tottenham have got quality and we pushed them all the way. We want to compete tonight and we want to show the best us possible. We can never guarantee the result and certainly not against this level of opposition at the moment but we will give it absolutely everything.

07:08 PM BST

Mikel Arteta speaks to TNT Sports on their last game and this one

That game [vs City] is gone, it was a really tough match. I think we responded really well to a lot of questions that they always as you. Being fair, it was a really even match. It’s a very different test but a big challenge as well, very different questions that they ask you, a very different type of game but we are ready for it.

06:59 PM BST

Arsenal vs Luton is important at the top and the bottom

But Brentford vs Brighton is also of note for both teams. Brentford sit on 27 points after 30 games and whilst the five-point cushion is one you’d rather have than not it is possible they get dragged into the relegation fight. Indeed, Luton play Brentford in a couple of weeks with Sheffield United the week before and Everton the week after.

For Brighton, they will be hoping to close the gap on Newcastle and West Ham above them and sneak into the European spots after a pretty decent European campaign earlier this year.

06:54 PM BST

A proud moment...

06:48 PM BST

And here are how they line up in West London

Brentford

Starting XI: Flekken, M Jorgensen, Ajer, Collins, Roerslev, Jensen, Janelt, Yarmoliuk, Lewis-Potter, Toney, Wissa

Substitutes: Maupay, Reguilion, Ghoddos, Onyenka, Mbuemo, Strakosha, Damsgaard, Baptiste, Kim

Brighton & Hove Albion

Starting XI: Verbruggen, Veltman, Van Hecke, Dunk, Igor, Groß, Baleba, Buonanotte, Lallana, Adingra, Joao Pedro

Substitutes: Lamptey, Enciso, Moder, Welbeck, Steele, Estupiñán, Offiah, Peupion, O’Mahony

06:40 PM BST

The teams for Arsenal vs Luton are in

Arsenal

Starting XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Odegaard, Partey, Smith Rowe, Nelson, Havertz, Trossard

Substitutes: Ramsdale, Gabriel Jesus, Martinelli, Nketiah, Kiwior, Tomiyasu, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Rice

Luton Town

Starting XI: Kaminski, Hashioka, Mengi, Kabore, Townsend, Mpanzu, Barkley, Doughty, Clark, Onyedinma, Morris

Substitutes: Shea, Berry, Woodrow, Chong, Krul, Johnson, Chigozie, Nelson, Piesold

06:35 PM BST

As well as live updates from the Arsenal game

We will also bring you any goal and significant updates from the other 7.30pm kick off which is Brentford vs Brighton.

04:46 PM BST

A tale of two ends of the Premier League table

Just 26.5 miles separates the Emirates from Kenilworth Road, but there is a whole lot more than that separating them in the Premier League table. Whilst Arsenal are second, and can move top with a victory, Luton sit third from bottom and three points adrift of Nottingham Forest and safety.

Arsenal are certainly putting together another strong title challenge and looked to have improved from last season, when they fell short to the Treble-winning Man City juggernaut. Will it be sustained? Let’s not forget that Arsenal last season led City by three points after 30 games before going on a run of eight games with only one victory.

When the two sides met earlier in the season it was a 4-3 victory for Mikel Arteta’s men. That involved the Spaniard celebrating wildly after Declan Rice’s 97th-minute winner. Arsenal’s celebrations have come under criticism for “over celebrating”, whatever that is.

Arteta after his side's 97th minute winner at Luton last year - Getty Images/Catherine Ivill

That game at Kenilworth Road was fairly typical of a lot of Luton’s results in the Premier League this season, certainly against the better teams. That is to say, a narrow defeat. In fact, of the club’s 18 defeats in 2023/24, 14 of them have been by one goal or fewer and several of those have been in losses to Man Utd (twice), Spurs (twice), Arsenal, Manchester City, Aston Villa and Chelsea.

As you might expect, both clubs’ form are contrasting. Arsenal had a blip at the end of last year with three league defeats at the turn of the year but have been in scintillating form since, racking up huge victories and keeping up the pressure on Liverpool and Manchester City.

Luton, meanwhile, are almost the opposite of tonight’s opponents. After putting together a decent run at the end of last year and the start of this (12 points in six league games) Luton’s results have tailed off, with just two points in their last eight games. Despite Nottingham Forest’s four-point deduction, staying up looks possible but a very big ask at this stage.

Anything but an Arsenal victory would count as a massive upset.

