No. 7 Texas to wear ‘Icy Whites’ for Big 12 Championship game

In my opinion, the Icy Whites are the best look that Texas has and are in contention for the best uniforms in all of college football. Although Texas is the home team, they will wear their away “Icy White” uniforms against Oklahoma State for the Big 12 title game this weekend.

The Longhorns have won all their games this season in their Icy White uniforms. They have more passing yards per game and a better completion percentage as the visiting team, even though their run game is slightly weaker.

When Texas won the Big 12 in 2005 and 2009, they wore away uniforms. They did win the inaugural Big 12 Championship in 1996 in their burnt orange uniforms, but the Longhorns were 7-4 and not competing for a College Football Playoff spot. More recently in 2018, the Longhorns played the Oklahoma Sooners in the title game and lost in their burnt orange home jerseys.

So, is Texas wearing their away jerseys due to superstition or preference? Only time will tell, as No. 7 Texas will play No. 18 Oklahoma State for the Big 12 Championship on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT.

Icy Whites in Arlington 🥶 pic.twitter.com/uUip4BUhqe — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) November 28, 2023

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire