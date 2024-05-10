No. 7 Georgia to host California for a spot in NCAA quarterfinals

ATHENS, Ga. — The No. 7 Georgia women’s tennis team is set to compete for a spot in the 2024 NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals when it hosts No. 10 California in the Athens Super Regional on Friday, May 10 at 4 p.m. ET at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex.

The Bulldogs (22-4, 12-1 SEC) head into the match on a nine-match winning streak this season, all totaling a combined score of 39-2 with seven coming via sweep.

Georgia leads the all-time series 11-7 against California (20-6, 8-2 PAC-12). Both programs last met in 2015, when the Bulldogs took a 4-2 victory over the Golden Bears in the ITA National Team Indoor Championship semifinals.

The matchup will be the fifth top-10 ranked match for Georgia this season, where it sits 2-2 this season in such meetings.

The Bulldogs are well represented in the latest ITA player rankings with seven names earning spots in the list.

In singles, Dasha Vidmanova leads the way for Georgia at No. 16 followed by Alexandra Vecic (No. 41), Mell Reasco (No. 65), Anastasiia Lopata (No. 70) and Mai Nirundorn (No. 87).

On the doubles side, the Bulldogs have two duos ranked in Aysegul Mert and Vidmanova (No. 14) and Guillermina Grant and Nirundorn (No. 55).

No. 7 GEORGIA vs No. 10 CALIFORNIA

Date: Friday, May 10

Time: 4 p.m. ET

Site: Athens, Ga.

Venue: Dan Magill Tennis Complex

Live Video/Scoring: https://gado.gs/bto