No. 3 UConn holds off No. 6 Syracuse 72-64 to advance to 30th straight Sweet 16

Mar. 25—STORRS — Paige Bueckers finished with 32 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, four steals and a blocked shot Monday night as third-seeded UConn held on for a 72-64 victory over No. 6 Syracuse in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Ashlynn Shade added 19 points, KK Arnold 10, including a clutch 3-point field goal with 29 seconds remaining and Aaliyah Edwards had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds for UConn.

The Huskies (31-5) will make their unprecedented 30th straight appearance in the Sweet 16 Saturday in Portland, Oregon, meeting No. 7 Duke after Duke upset No. 2 Ohio State 75-63 in a second-round game Saturday.

It was the final appearance at sold-out Gampel Pavilion for seniors Edwards and Nika Muhl, with Muhl breaking former All-American Moriah Jefferson's all-time assist record.

Muhl was one shy of Jefferson's career total of 659, tying it on a handoff to Bueckers and breaking it on a 3-pointer by freshman Ashlynn Shade with 1 minute, 56 seconds left in the first quarter.

UConn led 39-28 at halftime thanks to Bueckers, who elevated for back-to-back jump shots off the dribble, the last with 4 seconds remaining in the second quarter.

Bueckers had 20 points at the half on 10-for-16 shooting, with the Huskies scoring the final five points of the quarter to expand the lead from six at 34-28 on a jump shot by Syracuse's Saniaa Wilson to 11.

Syracuse started the third quarter by outscoring the Huskies 10-2, carving the deficit to 41-38 on a 3-pointer by Sophie Burrows and prompting a UConn timeout.

The Orange still trailed by just four after a three-point play by Dyaisha Fair with 1:50 to play in the third made it 48-44, but UConn's Arnold picked up a loose ball and scored and Shade ignited the Gampel crowd with a 3-pointer with one second remaining to end the quarter with the Huskies leading 53-44.

The fourth quarter proved to be a tough one for UConn to navigate: at one point the Huskies were called for four consecutive fouls, one on Edwards, one on Arnold and two on Muhl.

Following that sequence, Fair, the Syracuse star guard, hit two of three free throws to pull within 63-55 and Muhl was then whistled for another foul, her fifth, sending her to the bench for the remainder of the game against the Orange.

UConn led just 67-64 when Arnold connected for a 3-pointer from the left corner, assisted by Bueckers for a more comfortable six-point cushion with 29 seconds left.

Fair finished with 20 points for Syracuse (25-8), ending her collegiate career with 3,403 points, third all-time in Division I women's basketball history.

