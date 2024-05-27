The No. 2 seed in the Chapel Hill Regional is still up for grabs?

The North Carolina Tar Heels know they are going to be a national seed for the NCAA Baseball Tournament, hosting the Chapel Hill Regional over the weekend. However, they do not know which teams will be coming to Chapel Hill to face them.

Holding the No. 1 seed in the region, UNC will face off against the No. 4 seed first. Then they will face either the winner or loser of the No. 2 and No. 3 battle.

As we get set for the unveiling of the bracket on Monday, 247Sports’ Brad Crawford released his final projections. And to Crawford, the No. 2 seed could be up in the air:

1. North Carolina (No. 3) 2. Mississippi State 3. UNC Wilmington 4. Sacred Heart As the ACC’s regular-season champions, the Tar Heels have cemented a top-8 seed en route to what they hope is a favorable path to Omaha. They may have to get through Mississippi State, who just missed out on a regional host bid in favor of ECU on Sunday night. Most assumed the Bulldogs were safe to host after winning their first two games of the SEC Tournament before losing consecutive times, but it wasn’t enough to warrant the selection committee’s final regional site. The two-seed in the Chapel Hill Regional is a bit of a mystery at this point and could be South Carolina as well.

Most projections either have South Carolina or Mississippi State paired with UNC in the region. But for Crawford, he gave the edge to the Bulldogs in that projection.

Either way, it would still be a tough pairing for the Tar Heels as they begin their quest to Omaha.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire