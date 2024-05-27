North Carolina earns national seed, set to host regional

The North Carolina Tar Heels’ baseball program had a short stay in the 2024 ACC Baseball Championship. But the bigger focus remains on the NCAA Tournament.

When the seeds are announced on Monday, the Tar Heels already know that they are a national seed and will host a regional next weekend in Chapel Hill.

The seeds were released Sunday night with UNC landing among the top 16 national seeds. It will be the 36th appearance in the postseason tournament all time for UNC and the 13th time they have earned a national seed in program history for the Diamond Heels.

The Road to Omaha goes through Chapel Hill. #GoHeels pic.twitter.com/5E0ChVZwqL — Carolina Baseball (@DiamondHeels) May 27, 2024

With postseason play coming to the Bosh, North Carolina has a path to reach Omaha if they can advance out of the regional and then super regionals.

UNC found success in the regular season, finishing 42-13 overall and 32-2 at home. The home-field advantage could be huge for the Diamond Heels if they want to get to Omaha.

While we know the Tar Heels will host the regionals, we don’t know the other teams heading to Chapel Hill or the schedule. That will be released on Monday.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire