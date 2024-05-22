No. 2 running back in California picks UCLA over USC

Hesperia (California) Oak Hills High School has an exciting prospect. 2025 four-star running back Karson Cox has committed to the UCLA Bruins and Deshaun Foster over crosstown rival USC. UCLA won the recruitment over a few other schools as well: Arizona State, SMU, Kansas and Oklahoma State.

The 6-foot-0, 190-pound Cox averaged over 10 yards per carry with over 2,500 yards and 37 touchdowns over his sophomore and junior seasons. On defense he has 83 tackles, three sacks, and an interception in his two seasons as a full time starter.

UCLA has a lot to offer running backs from a coaching perspective. Both head coach DeShaun Foster and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy played the position in the NFL and both have vast experience coaching the position. Bieniemy’s experience, of course, goes well beyond a positional coach.

“The biggest pitch from the coaches was just playing under a coaching staff that knows how to develop running backs. I love the new vision of the program of being able to compete and the coaching staff understanding their players, as well as the new era that is happening just has me overall excited. told On3Sports

