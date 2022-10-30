No. 1 Georgia withstands Florida rally, rolls to rivalry win. Here are five takeaways

Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) scores a touchdown against Florida Gators linebacker Amari Burney (2) during the second quarter of an NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Kirby Smart and his Georgia football team ultimately paid tribute to Vince Dooley Saturday by turning back rival Florida like the legendary Bulldogs coach did for much of his time during his 25 seasons.

The No. 1 Bulldogs surrendered 17 unanswered points in the third quarter before repelling the rally. They made sure they left TIAA Bank Field on the banks of the St. Johns River victors for the fifth time in the last six years on Saturday with a 42-20 victory.

Georgia jumped to a 25-point halftime lead, withstood the Gators slicing into that in the third-quarter and made some big plays when it needed them in the second half.

Georgia is in a golden era like the early 1980s and that includes against Florida.

This is the best stretch for the Bulldogs in the series since winning seven of eight from 1978-85 when Dooley was coach.

Dooley died Friday afternoon in Athens at age 90. A moment of silence was held before the game for Dooley who went 17-7-1 record against the Gators,

Georgia improved to 8-0, 5-0 in the SEC heading into a showdown with No. 3 Tennessee Saturday in Athens.

Here are five things to know from the victory over the Gators:

Big day for Georgia football tight end Brock Bowers

Tight end Brock Bowers has made a lot of big plays in his season and a half plus at Georgia

The 73-yard touchdown in the second quarter may top them all for its sheer wonderment of how the heck did he get a hold of that ball?

The fourth-down catch he made in the fourth quarter may have been more important for the sophomore from Napa, Calif.

On a fourth-and-7, Florida jumped offsides and quarterback Stetson Bennett took advantage of the free play and hit Bowers on the right side. The sophomore twisted and made the catch for 29 yards on the right side.

Georgia converted for the eighth time in eight fourth down tries this season.

Bowers finished with a career-high 154 receiving yards

On the next play, Kenny McIntosh (90 yards and 2 TDs on 16 carries) scored on a 4-yard run with 11:44 to go to make it 42-20.

Bowers’ long touchdown pass to the left side in the first half came with linebacker Amari Burney in coverage.

Burney reached out to deflect the ball with his right hand. It appeared to bounce off his helmet and then hit his left hand. That’s when Bowers got into the act.

He turned and batted the ball not once but twice with his left hand and then grabbed the ball with two hands. With Burney on the ground, Bowers turned and raced down field for the 73-yard touchdown.

Some scary moments in third quarter for Georgia football

Georgia let Florida (4-4, 1-4 SEC) back in the game when its defense that was dominant in the first half wilted in the third quarter.

The Gators took advantage of two Georgia turnovers after marching down the field on its opening drive.

First Kenny McIntosh fumbled and Trey Dean recovered to give the Gators a short field.

Then after Stetson Bennett’s second interception, the Gators hit a big passing play.

Anthony Richardson hit a wide-open Xzavier Henderson on the right sideline and he was gone for a 78-yard touchdown.

Freshman safety Malaki Starks from Jefferson appeared to creep inside too much leaving Henderson plenty of field in front of him to go for the score.

Georgia running back Daijun Edwards (106 rushing yards and 2 TDs on 12 carries) found his way through the Florida defense for a 22-yard touchdown run to give the Bulldogs a little bit more cushion and a 35-20 lead.

Starks was in coverage in the end zone on a fourth-and-11 incompletion with 8:59 to go on fourth-and11. It was called an interception initially but overturned by replay.

Georgia Bulldogs offense piles up the yards on Florida

Georgia has found racking up yards a difficult endeavor in this game.

Just once under Kirby Smart had the Bulldogs hit 400 yards of total offense and twice—in 2016 and 2020—the Bulldogs were held below 280.

This time it had more than 500 yards, topping the 429 it had in 2018 against Florida

Georgia had 346 in the first half alone, scoring four first-half touchdowns to lead 28-3. It finished with 556 total yards of offense.

Bennett passed for 262 yards in the first half, completing 16 of 29 with 2 touchdowns and an interception.

The Bulldogs got a 1-yard touchdown run by Daijun Edwards and a 2-yard score on the ground from Kenny McIntosh.

Georgia used tempo in the first quarter to wear down the Gators.

They went 54 yards on 7 plays in only 45 seconds before Bennett connected with Ladd McConkey on a 7-yard touchdown on a slant. McConkey snagged a 30-yard completion on the right side, perhaps getting away with an offensive pass interference.

Florida scored on its opening drive of the second half and added a short field goal after a Kenny McIntosh fumble gave the Gators a short field to cut the lead to 25-13 with more.

Jalen Carter returns, Nolan Smith goes out for Georgia defense

With Jalen Carter back after missing two games with an MCL sprain, the Bulldogs limited Florida to just 88 yards on 28 plays in the first half.

Georgia had 5 tackles for loss in the half, including 1 ½ by nickel back Javon Bullard who sent an early message with a low hit on a scrambling Anthony Richardson near the sideline.

Florida entered averaging 6.4 yards per carry, tops among all FBS programs.

Georgia limited Florida to 1.0 yards per carry—13 rushing yards on 13 carries.

Trevor Ettiene had 14 yards on 6 carries and Richardson minus-6 on 3.

Florida got its running game going on its first drive of the second half when Ettiene rushed for 26 yards on 3 carries on the drive including a 3-yard touchdown run.

The Gators finished with 371 yards including 100 rushing.

Georgia lost its sack leader Nolan Smith in the first quarter to a shoulder injury. He did not return. That doesn’t’ bode well with No. 3 Tennessee and Hendon Hooker up next in a showdown next Saturday in Athens.

Georgia had three sacks including one from Chaz Chambliss who picked up snaps in place of Smith.

Carter, a projected top 10 overall NFL draft pick, was used on third and fourth downs.

He wasn’t credited with a tackle in the first half but had an impact.

He burst into the backfield on a third-and-11 and Richardson flipped a pass out for 12 yards. He was double teamed on a third-and-9 incompletion.

On a third-and-7, Kingsley Eguakan was called for a false start with Carter near him.

Early in the fourth quarter, Carter helped flush Anthony Edwards out of the pocket on a fourth-and-6 and Jamon Dumas-Johnson applied pressure on an incompletion that gave the ball back to Georgia.

Uneven day for Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett

Stetson Bennett entered the game with just one interception in his last nine games dating back to last season, but he threw his second and third interceptions of the season Saturday.

That gave him five in three games against Florida dating back to 2020.

His first came in the first half when Dom Blaylock battled Jadarrius Perkins for a pass near the Georgia sideline. In the third quarter, Bennett underthrew running back Daijun Edwards on a pass downfield and Amari Burney picked it off.

The McIntosh fumble was the third of the game for Georgia. The three tied the season-high from a tougher-than-expected 39-22 victory over Kent State.

Bennett had an uneven game. He was 19 of 38 for 316 yards with 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.

