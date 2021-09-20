Niners eye free agent RBs to bolster depleted backfield

After losing three running backs to injury in Sunday’s win over the Eagles, the San Francisco 49ers are poised to kick the tires on two free agents that could help fortify their backfield.

Duke Johnson and Lamar Miller are poised to visit the team, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Elijah Mitchell (shoulder), JaMycal Hasty (ankle) and Trey Sermon (concussion) all left Sunday’s game in the fourth quarter, leaving the 49ers in a highly uncertain position with regard to their running backs.

Johnson is a six-year NFL veteran, who has rushed for 1,931 career yards. He played last season with Houston, recording 235 yards and averaging 3.1 yards per carry.

Miller has played eight NFL seasons. He played in one game for the Bears last season, but he hasn’t seen extensive action since he was with the Texans in 2018. Miller has recorded 5,864 career rushing yards, including two 1,000-yard seasons.