Nikola Vucevic discusses Bulls recent hot stretch: ‘Enjoying it more’

After starting the year 5-14, the Chicago Bulls have been steadily pushing forward. It’s been night and day from the start of the year to now, as the Bulls have climbed all the way back into the Play-In race, surpassing the Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors along the way.

Despite a rough slip-up against the Golden State Warriors, the Bulls have still won four of their last five games, including two overtime wins over the Charlotte Hornets and Houston Rockets. They are also 9-5 in their last 14 games – a complete turnaround from their ugly start to the season. It’s been a solid road back for Chicago.

After the Bulls’ recent win over the San Antonio Spurs, Nikola Vucevic praised his squad for their recent level of play while discussing his recent improvements.

“I think everybody has been in a much better place lately, and it’s helped our team. I think you can see it with the way we’ve been playing out there,” Vucevic said via Sam Smith of NBA.com. “Some games, it’s one guy, some other games, someone else is stepping up, and it doesn’t matter. We’re going to have guys scoring. Lately, I’ve been feeling much better out there playing with more confidence and enjoying it more.”

Against the Spurs, Vucevic put up 24 points, 16 rebounds, and five assists while shooting 10-of-17 from the field and 2-of-5 from behind the three-point line.

With the trade deadline just around the corner, the Bulls may look very different a few weeks from now, but for the time being, they’ve playing well.

