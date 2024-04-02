How Nick Saban's influence led Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin to Alabama transfer corner Trey Amos

OXFORD — Ole Miss football tried and failed once to land cornerback Trey Amos.

The Rebels lost out last offseason to Alabama, where Amos moved after three strong seasons in the Sun Belt at Louisiana. When Amos entered the transfer portal again following the 2023 season, coach Lane Kiffin and defensive coordinator Pete Golding weren't about to swing and miss for a second time.

"Pete Golding, we had a lot of talks," Amos said Tuesday, meeting with reporters for the first time since his transfer. "He always gave me backlash about how I should have picked (Ole Miss) first. We always clown about that."

Amos played 445 snaps for the Crimson Tide last season, struggling to crack the rotation initially but earning more playing time as the season progressed. He finished with 12 tackles and five pass breakups.

From one point of view, the Rebels won't view it as a complete disaster to have missed out on Amos' commitment last year. He spent 2023 under the watchful eye of Nick Saban, who always involved himself heavily when it came to coaching his defensive backs.

When Amos became available for the second time, Kiffin and Golding – both former Saban assistants – felt strongly that they knew what they'd be getting in the 6-foot-2, 200-pound native of New Iberia, Louisiana.

"You know, obviously, that they've been coached really well," Kiffin said. "But you also know their mindset. That's a big deal, someone coming into your program that's been trained in an elite mindset versus somebody from some other places that you gotta work them out of some different mindsets."

The uncertainty caused by Saban's retirement influenced Amos' decision to enter the portal again, he said. His strong point is his ability to play press-man coverage, explaining that he'll be expected to do plenty of that with the Rebels this season.

"I feel real good," he said. "Everything's been smooth. Everything's been really centered."

