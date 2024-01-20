Ole Miss football, Lane Kiffin land Alabama transfer corner Trey Amos

OXFORD — Ole Miss football's offseason efforts to revamp its group of cornerbacks have been anything but straightforward. But on Friday, the Rebels appear to have taken a big step toward a positive outcome.

Alabama transfer corner Trey Amos will play for coach Lane Kiffin and coordinator Pete Golding next season, he announced on social media.

Amos, from New Iberia, Louisiana, appeared in 14 games for the Crimson Tide during the 2023 season. He previously had played three seasons for Louisiana, where he accumulated 59 tackles and 14 pass breakups in 34 games.

In his only season in Tuscaloosa, Amos played sparingly at first but became more involved as the season progressed. He played at least 30 snaps in each of Alabama's final six SEC games, including the conference title game against Georgia. He finished with 340 snaps and one start with 12 tackles.

At 6-foot-1, 197 pounds, Amos becomes the third transfer addition for the Rebels at corner, joining Michigan's Amorion Walker, who committed earlier this week, and Tennessee's Brandon Turnage, who also committed on Friday.

Those three replace a pair of transfer portal commitments who never landed in Oxford. Mississippi State transfer Decamerion Richardson elected to enter the NFL draft, and Illinois transfer Tahveon Nicholson flipped to Louisville.

Adding experience and talent at corner was vital for Ole Miss this offseason, with both of its starters from 2023 out of eligibility. The only returning member of the cornerback room who played more than 100 snaps last season is Chris Graves Jr.

Ole Miss will have a new coach at the position, too, with former University of Cincinnati defensive coordinator Bryan Brown arriving to coach the secondary.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Ole Miss football gets Alabama cornerback transfer Trey Amos