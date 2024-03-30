4-star Akylin Dear picks Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin over Mississippi State, Alabama, Georgia

Akylin Dear announced his commitment to Ole Miss football via social media on Saturday.

Dear, a four-star prospect and the No. 2 running back in the class of 2025, according to the 247Sports Composite, posted on social media, "sipmade."

The 6-0 210-pound junior from Quitman is the top running back in Mississippi and chose the Rebels over Alabama, Mississippi State and Georgia.

Dear is the second commitment for Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin in the 2025 class, joining three-star linebacker Corey Amos from Louisiana.

Last season, Dear rushed for 2,016 yards with 27 touchdowns and helped Quitman to an 8-3 record.

Michael Chavez covers high school sports, among others, for the Clarion-Ledger. Email him at mchavez@gannett.com or reach out to him on X, formerly Twitter @MikeSChavez.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Ole Miss football lands Akylin Dear over Alabama, Georgia, Miss State