Nick Saban retirement: Official reactions from former Alabama football players and more

Richard Silva, Montgomery Advertiser
Nick Saban's coaching career is over.

The 72-year-old icon spent 14 season with Alabama football, leading the Crimson Tide to six national championships and nine SEC titles. Saban helped Alabama win the SEC West a total of 10 times, and his departure leaves the program in uncharted territory − trying to replace arguably the greatest coach in the history of the sport.

Saban has coached hundreds of players over his legendary career. Here are some reactions from a few, including former Heisman Trophy winner Mark Ingram:

"Thanks for helping so many young men reach their goals and dreams," wrote Dont'a Hightower, who totaled 234 tackles in his four-year career as a linebacker at Alabama. He went on to get drafted in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

Deion Sanders, Kirk Herbstreit, others weigh in

The reactions weren't just limited to players:

