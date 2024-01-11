Nick Saban retirement: Official reactions from former Alabama football players and more

Nick Saban's coaching career is over.

The 72-year-old icon spent 14 season with Alabama football, leading the Crimson Tide to six national championships and nine SEC titles. Saban helped Alabama win the SEC West a total of 10 times, and his departure leaves the program in uncharted territory − trying to replace arguably the greatest coach in the history of the sport.

Saban has coached hundreds of players over his legendary career. Here are some reactions from a few, including former Heisman Trophy winner Mark Ingram:

Former Alabama football players react as Nick Saban retires

Enjoy retirement Nicky my boy! Hell of a damn coaching career. Thanks for helping so many young men reach their goals and dreams #RMFT pic.twitter.com/jJVGqAnoZJ — Dont'a Hightower (@zeus30hightower) January 10, 2024

"Thanks for helping so many young men reach their goals and dreams," wrote Dont'a Hightower, who totaled 234 tackles in his four-year career as a linebacker at Alabama. He went on to get drafted in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

Coach Saban is the GOAT!! Thanks for believing in a young man from Flint, Michigan. Helped me become a champion on the field, but more importantly a champion in LIFE. Enjoy retirement Coach, you earned that!! Love you Coach Saban, ROLL TIDE!! 🥹🥲 pic.twitter.com/VJ5KzUcHu3 — Mark Ingram II (@markingramII) January 10, 2024

The waves of your influence will be felt for years to come. You’ve poured so much of yourself into so many of us, now it’s time to take care of you and most importantly Mrs. Terry. Thank you for all you have done for me coach! #Lank pic.twitter.com/q9Yw2tqUmy — Terrion “𝔾ℍ𝕆𝕊𝕋" Arnold (@ArnoldTerrion) January 10, 2024

We walked out together 🐐 pic.twitter.com/AWKw9mnVzy — Terrion “𝔾ℍ𝕆𝕊𝕋" Arnold (@ArnoldTerrion) January 10, 2024

Best to ever do it 🐐 — Terrion “𝔾ℍ𝕆𝕊𝕋" Arnold (@ArnoldTerrion) January 10, 2024

Deion Sanders, Kirk Herbstreit, others weigh in

The reactions weren't just limited to players:

WOW! College Football just lost the GOAT to retirement. WOW! I knew it would happen 1 day soon but not this soon. The game has change so much that it chased the GOAT away. College football let's hold up our mirrors and say HONESTLY what u see. #CoachPrime @CUBuffsFootball — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) January 10, 2024

Wow!!

Surprised but not shocked by Coach Saban stepping down. Best to ever do it. From 2008-2023 he compiled a record of 199-16!!!! That’s an average of 12 wins in the last 16 seasons. As consistent and good as the sport has ever seen!

Thank you coach for all you put into the… — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) January 10, 2024

It was a true honor to coach against you throughout the years. Enjoy your retirement! pic.twitter.com/Lju1bGBCi9 — Coach Gus Malzahn (@CoachGusMalzahn) January 10, 2024

The 2 GOAT’s! Would not be where I am today without these two men as mentors! Thank you for everything! pic.twitter.com/JTJCgOdYbN — Steve Sarkisian (@CoachSark) January 10, 2024

