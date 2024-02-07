Nick Saban to join 'College GameDay': Social media reacts to news of Alabama football coach

Nick Saban is coming to your city next college football season.

The legendary Alabama football coach will join Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Pat McAfee, Lee Corso and Desmond Howard on the ESPN's "College GameDay" desk each Saturday, as announced by the network.

"ESPN and 'College GameDay' have played such an important role in the growth of college football, and I'm honored to have the opportunity to join their team," Saban said in a statement. "I'll do my best to offer additional insights and perspectives to contribute to 'College GameDay,' the ultimate Saturday tradition for college football fans."

Considering Saban's status as one of the greatest college football coaches of all time — coupled with the fact he spent the last 17 college football seasons in Tuscaloosa — news of his next career move created something of a shockwave in the college football world.

Here's a sampling of the best reactions to Saban's impending move to "College GameDay":

College football reacts to Nick Saban joining 'College GameDay'

When considering TV options, College GameDay was always No. 1 for Nick Saban. When he first had conversations with ESPN more than a decade ago about a possible role, GameDay was most attractive in large part because of the platform and the team-like environment around the show. — John Talty (@JTalty) February 7, 2024

I knew you were gonna come and try to coach me again #NickSaban!! Congrats Coach I’ll see you soon welcome to the World Wide Leader #ESPN — Marcus Spears (@mspears96) February 7, 2024

2014: Nick Saban vs. Urban Meyer in a CFP semifinal.



2024: Nick Saban vs. Urban Meyer on the Saturday pregame shows. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) February 7, 2024

Can't wait until Nick Saban picks Oregon to beat Ohio State next year. pic.twitter.com/tp0TTvhhYZ — Tony Tsoukalas (@Tony_Tsoukalas) February 7, 2024

Former Alabama HC Nick Saban, one of the most accomplished and decorated coaches in college football history, is joining ESPN. Saban will work primarily as an analyst on the set of College GameDay, but also will appear on the NFL Draft and SEC Media Days coverage. pic.twitter.com/DCqSCiZ7ti — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 7, 2024

🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨



Nick Saban joins ESPN as analyst



Will appear on #NFLDraft coverage as well as College GameDay pic.twitter.com/voAUNGaaQW — Drapes (@DrapeauZak) February 7, 2024

Nick Saban going on the Pat McAfee Show all CFB season was just… practice? pic.twitter.com/FJJTLDEzuL — J.D. PicKell (@jdpickell) February 7, 2024

I’m so looking forward to Nick Saban giving Pat McAfee the side eye every time he says something stupid on College Gameday. pic.twitter.com/CJsYooEHTM — Austin 🦆 (@deviousduck_) February 7, 2024

Nick Saban 🤝 College Gameday pic.twitter.com/i1GNcca2eG — DraftKings (@DraftKings) February 7, 2024

"I thought you were going to enjoy retirement and leave college football alone so we wouldn't have to see you every Saturday!"



Nick Saban on College Gameday:pic.twitter.com/phXH0Btm0E — Riley (@Ri_S_OB) February 7, 2024

This feels right after his retirement pic.twitter.com/Ng2EdTiFba — Barstool Bama (@BarstoolAlabama) February 7, 2024

