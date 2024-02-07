Nick Saban joining ESPN, College GameDay after Alabama football coaching career

Nick Saban is retired from coaching, but as Wednesday's news showed, he's not retired from the world of football. Far from it.

Saban will be joining ESPN, taking part in College Game Day each week, in addition to other shows, ESPN PR announced. He will be an analyst for College GameDay on set.

Other coverage opportunities will include contributing to NFL Draft coverage as well as SEC Media Days.

“ESPN and College GameDay have played such an important role in the growth of college football, and I'm honored to have the opportunity to join their team,” Saban said in a statement. “I’ll do my best to offer additional insights and perspectives to contribute to College GameDay, the ultimate Saturday tradition for college football fans.”

Saban became available for this role because he decided to retire after 17 seasons coaching Alabama football on Jan. 10. Over that span, Saban won six national championships. He has seven over his entire half century in coaching, the most of any college football coach all time.

“Nick Saban is a singular, iconic presence in college football. He is also an extremely gifted communicator, who will immediately add even more credibility, authority and entertainment value to ESPN, including our esteemed College GameDay show," ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro said in a statement.

Saban brings plenty of media experience despite spending the past 50 years as a coach. Saban was a weekly guest on ESPN's "The Pat McAfee Show" this past season, and Saban has also made other appearances. He was on the ESPN desk during the 2022 season's College Football Playoff championship game between Georgia and TCU.

He brings a perspective few can, having been a head coach at Toledo, Michigan State, LSU, the Miami Dolphins and Alabama.

